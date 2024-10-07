EVERSANA Expands Global Commercialisation Operations With Berlin, Germany Office

BERLIN, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the continued growth of its European footprint with a new office in Berlin, Germany, Europe's largest pharmaceutical market.

The office opening represents the company's continued investment in global commercial operations, including expanded critical infrastructure and commercial launch services across Europe. The location is the latest addition to EVERSANA's real estate portfolio, including office locations in more than fifteen countries worldwide. The new facility is located in the Carre am Schnikelplatz building in the heart of Berlin and will serve as a destination for employee and client meetings throughout the region.

"Over the years we have made smart strategic investments in the services, talent, and locations needed to transform the global commercialisation of life-changing therapies. Germany represents the fourth-largest pharmaceutical market in the world and is often the first country in which our clients strategically launch new therapies in Europe. We have the local expertise and operations in Germany to help our clients and their products thrive," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

The new office opening comes as EVERSANA welcomes clients and health experts from around the world to Berlin in October for the annual Frontiers Health Conference, a two-day gathering of healthcare innovators. Jim Lang, CEO, Roberto Ascione, President, Health Innovation, and Mike Ryan, General Manager in Europe, will be among EVERSANA the speakers at Frontiers Health 2024. For information on how to register, visit frontiers.health and use the code FHEVS20 to save 20%.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Matt Braun

[email protected]

SOURCE EVERSANA