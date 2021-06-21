EVERSANA™ expands medical information and integrated compliance services across Europe

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced a broad expansion of its integrated compliance services across Europe, including leading medical information (MI) operations across 18 European countries with support in 10 local languages.

The new European hub joins integrated compliance services across Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America providing global support across time zones and languages. EVERSANA's expanded compliance services include MI, pharmacovigilance (PV), quality assurance and quality systems, and regulatory affairs, connected by a fully integrated, automated, cloud-based technology platform enabled with artificial intelligence to ensure connectivity, analysis and reporting. Specific MI in-language contact center services include adverse experience reporting, product complaint intake and processing, clinical trials information call centers and medical affairs services.

"We've transformed the traditional, transactional approach to medical information into a dynamic, digitally driven operation that navigates local regulatory needs while meeting our clients' global strategic needs," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We are uniquely positioned to not only provide MI services but also compliantly activate the power of EVERSANA's hub, clinical and sales deployment solutions and various outsourced services to propel the commercial success of better, safer products."

The tools and technology are complemented by highly skilled professionals, including PharmDs with extensive medical information experience supporting a wide range of life sciences companies across multiple therapeutic categories, including pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, OTC products and digital therapeutics. The team's disease category expertise includes but is not limited to oncology, hematology, rare orphan diseases, immunology, dermatology, cardiology, urology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, nephrology, neurology, pain, respiratory, ophthalmology, endocrinology, pulmonology, hepatology, consumer products and women's health.

Already serving more than 40 European pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, EVERSANA globally supports more than 500 life sciences companies; and its rapid international expansion now includes more than 25 global offices and European-based employees working in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Bulgaria, Poland, Italy and Croatia.

"We are aggressively expanding our European presence to activate niche engagements or full-scale commercial services in and outside the region. The full scale of EVERSANA's global commercialization services stands ready to support the rich pipeline of products in development in Europe and beyond," said Lang.

