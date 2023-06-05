EVERSANA INTOUCH Wins Five Clio Awards

CHICAGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced that its agency network, EVERSANA INTOUCH, has been named a five-category winner at the 2023 Clio Health Awards.

The team earned one gold, one silver, and three bronze awards for work with The Chrysalis Initiative and the Global Lyme Alliance.

"What a tremendous achievement to be recognized across multiple categories at the Clio Awards," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "This recognition is a testament to the creative cache we bring to leading pharmaceutical brands every day – all to advance our vision to create a healthier world."

EVERSANA INTOUCH's winning entries include:

  • Gold Winner - Print & Out of Home Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Photography: The Chrysalis Initiative: Inequality You Can't Ignore.
  • Silver Winner - Experience / Activation (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Immersive / New Realities: The Chrysalis Initiative: Inequality You Can't Ignore.
  • Bronze Winner - Creative Use of Data (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Targeting: The Chrysalis Initiative: Inequality You Can't Ignore.
  • Bronze Winner - Out of Home (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Poster: The Chrysalis Initiative: Inequality You Can't Ignore.
  • Bronze Winner - Early-Stage Prototype Innovation Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Global Lyme Alliance: The Ticking Lyme Bomb Detector.

Annually, The Clio Awards bring together leading creative talent for an exclusive and collaborative judging experience to select the entries for the coveted Clio statues.  Founded in 1959 to celebrate creative excellence in advertising, Clio honors the work and talent at the forefront of the industry in a variety of specialized fields, including sports, fashion, music, entertainment, cannabis and health. As a leading authority on the diverse and ever-changing creative landscape, Clio celebrates creativity 365 days a year through its global ad database Ads of The World and its content platform Muse by Clio.

The complete list of winners can be found here.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EVERSANA INTOUCH 

EVERSANA INTOUCH is a global, full-service marketing agency network serving the life sciences industry, and is the first – and only – agency network to be part of a fully integrated commercialization platform through EVERSANA®. EVERSANA INTOUCH provides marketing services – connected and powered by data-rich, digitally forward analytics – through its affiliates: EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, EVERSANA INTOUCH B2D, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, and EVERSANA INTOUCH International. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com or connect through Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

