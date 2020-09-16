EVERSANA launches ACTICS by EVERSANA™, the technology-enabled solution combining predictive analytics integrated with real-time commercial services to drive next best action in the life science sector

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today launched ACTICS by EVERSANA™, the technology-enabled solution to optimize end-to-end commercial success for life science companies. Combining the power of AI-driven predictive analytics with ready-to-deploy, real-time commercial services, ACTICS provides the cloud-based solution pharmaceutical innovators need to optimize actions in the product and patient journeys.

Leveraging proprietary and integrated data, ACTICS is built on a data-mastering platform and cloud-based infrastructure, enabling the ability to combine multiple data sources into a comprehensive and actionable system. Through API-driven automated intelligence and machine learning technology, ACTICS feeds downstream alerts to additional cloud-based infrastructure, such as a client's CRM system, to create actionable insights.

Further complemented by wrap-around data science services and subscription-based offerings, clients can power their commercial success through the complete ACTICS solution, which, when paired with EVERSANA's integrated commercial services, will integrate and analyze all data points and then trigger and influence real-time actions to drive value across the care continuum.

"EVERSANA now delivers on the full promise of real-time intelligence driving next best actions across the therapeutic and patient journeys," said Brigham Hyde, president, Data & Analytics, EVERSANA. "We've made the aggressive investments in technology, data and people to activate data-driven engagement to advance access and adherence at each stage of the product life cycle."

As a scalable solution, ACTICS can also solve specific commercial challenges, such as optimizing market access, evidence creation or patient-finding barriers. Clients can leverage select ACTICS capabilities, including project-based data science services, data accessibility and platform licenses for subscription-based modules and platform applications.

Development of the ACTICS solution was expedited after EVERSANA's acquisition of HVH Precision Analytics and its predictive analytics platform in July 2020. ACTICS is being leveraged into the launch and commercialization strategies for multiple pharmaceutical and digital therapies and works seamlessly with EVERSANA's integrated commercial services platform designed to solve global pricing, access, reimbursement, real-world evidence, adherence and product delivery challenges in the life science sector.

"This marks a transformative moment for next-generation commercial services. No other service provider has the data and analytics platform paired with fully integrated commercial services to trigger, optimize and measure value for clients, their portfolios and their patients," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

For more information, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Sarah Zwicky

[email protected]

414.434.4691

SOURCE Eversana

Related Links

https://www.eversana.com

