EVERSANA™ named a Great Place to Work by global workplace authority

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA™, the leading independent provider of commercial services to the life science industry, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority in workplace culture. EVERSANA ranked in the top 15 percent of more than 6,000 organizations worldwide who have submitted for the coveted certification.

"We are thrilled to be named a Great Place to Work because I believe our culture drives everything we do," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "To be a great services company that delivers on our mission to the life science industry and its patients, we must be an employer where every colleague wakes up passionate about our work. And while today marks a great milestone for EVERSANA, this is a never-ending goal and one we will always pursue."

EVERSANA earned the certification after an anonymous third-party survey of employees worldwide in October.

"We congratulate EVERSANA on their certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry. The results of the survey provide a valuable benchmark to share with current and future employees, as well as customers.

"We're focused on creating a destination workplace where our team of more than 2,000 colleagues across the globe has the opportunity to win together every day," said Fred Skinner, Chief Human Resources Officer, EVERSANA. "To be the best, we must attract the best talent and never compromise on living our cultural beliefs every day."

For a full list of Great Place to Work certified companies, including EVERSANA, click here.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and uses those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

Great Place to Work's unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For and the World's Best Workplaces lists published in partnership with Fortune. Great Place to Work is driven by a mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read "A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE EVERSANA

Related Links

https://www.eversana.com

