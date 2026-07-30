EVERSANA Selected by Innovacell as Commercialization Partner to Advance Novel Cell Therapy ICEF15 in the United States

CHICAGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading provider of global commercialization services to the life sciences industry, today announced it has been selected by Tokyo-based biotechnology company Innovacell Inc. as its exclusive commercialization partner in the United States. The partnership will support the advancement of regenerative medicine and cell therapies across the United States, including the anticipated launch of ICEF15, a novel therapy targeting urgent fecal incontinence.

EVERSANA will provide its full suite of integrated commercialization services to support Innovacell as it advances ICEF15 towards the U.S. markets. ICEF15 is a regenerative medicine product designed to restore muscle function and improve quality of life for patients living with urgent fecal incontinence.

EVERSANA's expertise in supporting cell and gene therapy launches across the U.S. and Europe, combined with its comprehensive, end-to-end commercialization platform spanning pre-launch strategy, market access, patient engagement, data analytics, agency services, field deployment, and distribution, made it the ideal partner for Innovacell. EVERSANA's platform helps manufacturers navigate the complexities of advanced therapies and accelerate patient access worldwide.

"Cell and gene therapies require new ways of thinking to bring novel medicines to market," said Mark Thierer, CEO, EVERSANA. "We share Innovacell's commitment to bringing new products to patients to improve their lives. We're excited to support their commercialization efforts in the United States and beyond through our platform."

Innovacell is focused on developing and commercializing cell-based therapies derived from patients' own cells to treat chronic conditions and restore function. The company has advanced multiple clinical programs and continues to expand its clinical and commercial capabilities as it prepares for commercialization.

"We are thrilled to partner with EVERSANA as we prepare for the next stage of ICEF15's development and anticipated commercialization in the United States," said Jason Sieger, Co-CEO of Innovacell. "EVERSANA's deep U.S. commercialization expertise and integrated platform position us to build a strong launch foundation and bring this innovative regenerative therapy to patients who need new treatment options. Together, we share a commitment to improving quality of life through this transformative regenerative medicine."

About Innovacell

The predecessor of Innovacell Inc. was a cell therapy start-up company spun out from the Medical University of Innsbruck (Austria). Innovacell Inc. was established in Japan in 2021 as the parent company of said Austrian company and was listed on the TSE Growth Market in February 2026 (TSE: 504A).

Innovacell aims to improve patient health and QOL through the development and commercialization of cell therapies and regenerative medicine. It currently focuses on developing and commercializing regenerative medicine products for the treatment of urge and passive fecal incontinence as well as stress urinary incontinence. For more information, visit innovacell.com and follow on YouTube.

About ICEF15

ICEF15, the most advanced of the Group's pipeline products, aims to treat urge fecal incontinence by regenerating muscle tissue via the local administration of a patient's own skeletal myoblasts. ICEF15 is currently undergoing a multi-regional Phase III clinical trial (Fidelia Study) in the United States, 11 European countries, and Japan. To date, Innovacell has completed multiple clinical trials in Europe, including Phase IIb trials for ICEF15 (urge fecal incontinence) and ICES13 (stress urinary incontinence).

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA®, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts

For EVERSANA:

Matt Braun

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

For Innovacell:

Mai Higashikawa

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE EVERSANA