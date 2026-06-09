EVERSANA Strengthens Commitment to Driving Market Access Growth with Addition of Industry Expert Jen Norton

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading global provider of commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the expansion of its already leading market access offering with the appointment of Jen Norton as President, Market Access & Value. In this new role, Norton will lead the development of a dedicated, technology-first fully integrated market access business unit, uniting EVERSANA's comprehensive services to help clients navigate the complex global pricing and access landscape.

Jen Norton has been named President, Market Access & Value at EVERSANA.

Norton brings more than two decades of distinguished leadership experience in market access from both large and emerging pharmaceutical companies. She joins EVERSANA from Takeda, where she served as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Patient and Market Access. Prior to this, she spent nearly four years at Amgen and five years at Biogen in senior market access functions, building a deep understanding of the evolving payer, provider, and patient environment.

The creation of a dedicated group reinforces EVERSANA's commitment to this critical element of commercialization. The company's market access solutions include global pricing, revenue management, value and evidence, and consulting offerings. Under Norton's leadership, these capabilities will be united as well as new approaches and capabilities built to drive better market access outcomes for therapeutic brands.

"Successfully navigating market access is one of the most critical challenges our clients face today. Investing in a dedicated, unified market access team under a proven leader is a testament to our commitment to their success," said Mark Thierer, CEO, EVERSANA. "Jen's deep experience and track record of building and leading high-performing access teams at top pharmaceutical companies make her the perfect leader to spearhead this crucial initiative. We are thrilled to have her join our team to deliver unparalleled value for our clients."

To learn more about EVERSANA's Market Access solutions, visit eversana.com

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners, and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

EVERSANA Contact:

Matt Braun

[email protected]

SOURCE EVERSANA