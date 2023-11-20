EVERSANA to Use Adobe Firefly for Enterprise in Creative Development & Modular Content Production for Life Sciences Marketing

News provided by

Eversana

20 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Adoption of Adobe generative AI capabilities to propel personalized content to patients, providers and payers across the brand lifecycle

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced it has selected Adobe Firefly for Enterprise to transform its content supply chains with the power of generative AI. EVERSANA and its agency team at EVERSANA INTOUCH™ will have full access to the transformative capabilities of Adobe Firefly generative AI across Adobe Creative Cloud applications.

Firefly for Enterprise will integrate seamlessly into EVERSANA INTOUCH's proprietary content supply chain engine and processes to accelerate content creation, approval, and dissemination in the highly regulated and complex life sciences sector. The technology, combined with the skill of life science marketing strategists and creative development teams, will streamline content creation, further enabling the timely delivery of personalized content that is designed to be safe for commercial use, to engage with multiple healthcare audiences.

EVERSANA will also leverage Firefly for Enterprise's generative AI-driven content velocity capabilities for EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE™, the company's end-to-end omnichannel solution focused on amplifying brand impact. It orchestrates commercialization services to simultaneously drive sales and patient outcomes. With Firefly for Enterprise, EVERSANA INTOUCH will create consistent, memorable, and impactful creative assets delivered in a personalized manner across various channels and platforms.

"Today marks another measurable step forward in our vision to 'pharmatize' the power of AI. Generative AI has revolutionized how our teams deliver value every day to clients and their patients," Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Firefly for Enterprise accelerates our brand creative development workflows so we can rapidly generate on-brand visuals that create better, more memorable personalized experiences for patients."

"We're thrilled to help EVERSANA deliver inspirational creative content that connects patients with important healthcare information," said Claude Alexandre, Vice President, Digital Media Marketplaces and Business Customers at Adobe. "As they transform their content supply chains, Adobe Firefly for Enterprise will enable their marketing and creative teams to take full advantage of the power of generative AI so they can efficiently and effectively provide even more impactful outcomes for the clients they serve."

About EVERSANA®
EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

MEDIA CONTACT:

EVERSANA
Matt Braun
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 414-434-4830
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Eversana

