EVERSANA™ unveils EVERSANA CONSULTING, portfolio of consulting services to solve challenges across the life sciences sector

"By the hour, this industry becomes more complex. Tracking those developments and then understanding their implications places a huge burden on companies who need to focus on bringing innovations to market, operational excellence and ultimately patient outcomes," said Jim Lang, EVERSANA CEO. "EVERSANA CONSULTING meets that need through our team of seasoned, best-in-class consultants ready to address acute and long-term client challenges."

EVERSANA CONSULTING operates from EVERSANA's more than 25 locations worldwide, including in-country experts across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America.

"Every company, product, and region is unique. That's why we have invested in a consulting practice that operates in every corner of the world. Our clients can navigate challenges with the help of consultants who have decades of expertise sitting side by side with innovators and long-standing life science organizations from Tokyo to New York," added Lang.

EVERSANA CONSULTING includes EVERSANA MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, formerly known as Promidian, the experts in market insights, product portfolio strategy, development strategy, pricing and market access strategy, product commercialization, growth maximization, and data analytics.

EVERSANA CONSULTING will also include a number of other practice areas including regulatory affairs and quality consulting, product approval support, contracting and revenue cycle management consulting, financial services, technology services, and global pricing.

