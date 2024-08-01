EVERSANA Unveils TEDAVI, the Breakthrough Content Creation Hub to Transform Agency Marketing Models and Maximize Brand Impact

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today introduced TEDAVI, the pharmaceutical and life science industry's premier content transformation hub built to streamline content production, enable personalization at scale and accelerate time-to-market for brand assets while ensuring compliance.

Developed by the company's world-class global agency network, EVERSANA INTOUCH, TEDAVI seamlessly integrates with brand strategy, omnichannel and other marketing functions to rapidly increase content creation for common brand assets: websites, emails, media assets and more. By combining artificial intelligence (AI) and automation tools, emerging methodologies and leading partnerships with proven ways of working, TEDAVI delivers integrated, compliant and exceptional digital assets that drive brand impact.

TEDAVI showcases next-generation innovation while reinforcing a commitment to "pharmatize AI." With the proven success to save on average 48% production time from traditional agency models, TEDAVI meets the dynamic needs of the pharmaceutical and life science industries.

"Brand teams today expect their marketing partners to deliver breakthrough assets with speed and agility unlike ever before," said Faruk Capan, Chief Innovation Officer, EVERSANA and CEO, EVERSANA INTOUCH. "TEDAVI is our next-generation solution that's already setting a new standard in content excellence for our industry, combining the skills of best-in-breed creative and innovative teams with leading technologies to change how work is delivered."

Developed internally over the past six years, TEDAVI is already used for content creation for more than 50 global brands. The model has supported 8,000 annual projects and is fueled by 300 specially trained digital practitioners across the globe.

"We talk a lot about 'pharmatizing AI,' and TEDAVI is another example of how we've brought this vision to life to meet client needs," added Angela Tenuta, President, Full Service Agencies, EVERSANA INTOUCH. "It's taken time and a commitment from our team members to embrace new ways of working, but we're there. The future of content velocity is now."

TEDAVI is available across the EVERSANA INTOUCH global agency network. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com/services/content-transformation/.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

About EVERSANA INTOUCH

EVERSANA INTOUCH is a global, full-service marketing agency network serving the life sciences industry, and is the first – and only – agency network to be part of a fully integrated commercialization platform through EVERSANA®. EVERSANA INTOUCH provides marketing services – connected and powered by data-rich, digitally forward analytics – through its full-service and specialty affiliates: EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, EVERSANA INTOUCH Healthware, EVERSANA INTOUCH Tech & Transformation, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, EVERSANA INTOUCH MedComm and EVERSANA INTOUCH Market Access. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com or connect through Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

