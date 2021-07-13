Everside Health Acquires Direct Primary Care Provider R-Health

DENVER, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National direct primary care provider Everside Health ("Everside"), formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based provider R-Health . R-Health, a leader in direct primary care, supports employers with self-funded health plans with the aim to improve health outcomes and lower costs through providing employees with near-home and on-site health clinics and 24/7 access to virtual care. The acquisition of R-Health expands Everside's presence in the Mid-Atlantic and is another step in its plans to provide better access to care, while also giving R-Health clients access to expanded direct primary care capabilities nationwide. The terms of the deal remain confidential.

With the integration, R-Health adds 12 clinics to Everside's national footprint of health centers across 33 states. Everside, one of the nation's largest direct primary care providers, improves the health of employees, retirees and their dependents by providing customized solutions to deliver accessible, high-quality care while lowering healthcare costs. Its tech-driven, value-based business model delivers quality outcomes and cost savings – typically reducing employers' total healthcare costs by 17% in three years and 31% in five years, respectively.

"Everside Health and R-Health share a common vision of providing a highly differentiated patient experience that delivers exceptional satisfaction, improves clinical outcomes and reduces costs," said Chris Miller, CEO of Everside. "We are excited to bring our organizations together – this acquisition will position us to strategically increase the number of employers and patients that we can serve, particularly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey."

Everside has scaled its technology infrastructure to create a flexible and integrated system for cross-center utilization nationwide, including a virtual care mobile application to further support primary care services. Employers that engage Everside to co-manage the health of their communities have seen measurable benefits, both for patients and for the employers themselves.

"Both of our organizations believe that patients should have access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time, leveraging data analytics and technology to support meaningful doctor-patient relationships," said Mason Reiner, CEO of R-Health. "We are pleased to have found in Everside a partner that will give R-Health clients access to a direct primary care organization with national reach and which shares our commitment to providing access to better healthcare at lower costs."

R-Health was represented by financial advisor Westcove in the transaction.

About Everside Health

Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the United States, operating 340+ health clinics in 33 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aims to align incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

About R-Health

R-Health is a direct primary care provider that is working to change the way patients engage with their doctors by removing barriers to care. R-Health provides convenient access to a personal doctor, supports building an enduring and trusting relationship with care providers, and delivers technology to support this partnership every step of the way. R-Health's unique approach leads to significant cost savings for its partners and improved health outcomes for its patients. R-Health provides care to members in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.r-health.md.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Everside Health

Related Links

https://www.eversidehealth.com

