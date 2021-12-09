Everside Health Announces Expansion Into 34th State, Arizona

UA Local 469 is the only Arizona-based chapter of The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the United States, Canada , representing over 355,000 plumbers, pipefitters, sprinkler fitters, service technicians, and welders across North America. Everside, which operates more than 350 health centers across over 140 U.S. markets and 34 states, opened 52 health centers in 2021 – an increase of 42% from the prior year.

Everside is fulfilling its commitment to providing affordable and accessible direct primary care to unions via Activate by Everside Health, the Company's dedicated division for unions. Activate has worked longer and with more unions than any other healthcare provider in the country, partnering with more than 35 unions representing more than 150,000 members and their families.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring our differentiated healthcare model to a new state and provide union members with access to quality care at lower costs," said CEO of Everside Health, Chris Miller. "As the grandson of a bricklayer who was an active local union member, our work under Activate by Everside is particularly meaningful. We are proud to support the 7,500 hard-working members and families of UA Local 469."

As part of Everside's direct primary care model, the Company offers preventive health services onsite or near employer workforces, as well as virtually. This approach has been successful in helping union members and other employees better manage a wide array of costly, chronic health problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. On average, unions and employers on the Everside program save 17% on claims costs by year three and 31% by year five, based on retrospective savings analysis.

UA Local 469's Activate Health and Wellness Center, located in Glendale, is the first direct primary care clinic in Arizona sponsored by a Taft-Hartley health and welfare fund, which represents a partnership between the labor union and local contractors. Locations in Gilbert and Phoenix are scheduled to open in early 2022.

Aaron Butler, business manager for UA Local 469, said, "The physical nature of plumbing and pipefitting, not to mention the long hours on jobs that are sometimes hours away from home, can take its toll and often prevents our members from seeking care. Our goal was to provide access to quality healthcare while more effectively managing costs. We selected Everside because of its strong track record with unions and its ability to offer the largest network of clinics available to our members while they are on the road."

In addition to their traditional health insurance benefits, UA Local 469 members and their families will now receive an array of covered services at the new health centers free of charge, including free preventive screenings, annual health assessments, chronic condition management, care for acute illnesses, mental health support, onsite lab work and select no-cost generic medications.

To accommodate the unique schedules and health risks of the UA Local 469 members, Everside will offer access to a 24/7 nurse line assistance and a full virtual care offering, as well as provide extended hours at the Glendale center. Through the Everside app, participants can also easily message their providers, enabling always-connected access to a member's healthcare team.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, to recognize the official grand opening of the new UA Local 469 Activate Health and Wellness Center in Glendale, which is located at 18301 North 79th Avenue, Suite C136.

About Everside Health

Everside Health is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating 350+ health centers in 34 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

About UA Local 469

UA Local 469 Plumbers and Pipefitters was chartered in 1910, two years before Arizona became the 48th state. For more than 111 years, UA Local 469 has protected the health of our nation through its plumbing, pipefitting and HVAC service work. UA Local 469 members work in the heavy industrial, commercial and residential sectors. They also specialize in HVAC service throughout Arizona where cooling systems are vital to the economy. For more information, visit www.UALocal469.org.

