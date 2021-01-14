Everside Health Appoints Donohoe as Company's First Chief Product Officer

Prior to joining Everside, Donohoe was the Vice President of Product and Design at One Medical, where he spent more than four years. He has also served as the Senior Vice President of Product at Live Nation Entertainment where he was responsible for all Live Nation-branded digital products. Additionally, Donohoe founded companies and led various product teams across a wide range of industries.

"We are thrilled to have Wes join our team," said Chris Miller, CEO of Everside. "He's extremely passionate about leveraging technology to improve customer experiences physically and digitally. As we continue to grow, we will build on our current technology platforms to further differentiate our offering in the market and expect Wes to be an integral part of such differentiation."

Donohoe earned a BS Degree in Business Management from Babson College in Wellesley, MA.

"I'm extremely impressed by what Everside has accomplished to date and am psyched to be a part of such a dedicated, creative team," said Donohoe. "The company has set a new standard for fundamental change in healthcare, and I look forward to the opportunity to help accelerate that effort through technology advancements."

Everside currently operates in 32 states with 350 clinics located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. It is the second largest direct primary care provider in the U.S.

About Everside Health

Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is the second largest direct primary care provider in the U.S., operating 350 health clinics in 32 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's data-driven, patient-centric healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health, as its former Paladina Health entity, was consistently recognized for clinical outcomes that exceed HEDIS commercial PPO benchmarks, and its clients typically reduce their overall healthcare costs by 20%. Everside Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

