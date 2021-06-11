Everside Health Hires Chief of Growth & Strategy Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the senior executive team at Everside Health," said Chris Miller, Everside Health CEO. "His strategic insights and guidance will be critical as we work to bring more value to employers, their employees and Taft Hartley Union members across the U.S."

Prior to joining Everside Health, Johnson was the Head of Health Strategy at Alight Solutions where he led an effort to revolutionize Alight's Benefits Administration platform into the market leading digital health and concierge platform in the United States.

Previously, Johnson served as the President of Compass, where he led teams across the organization in growth, strategy, product development, delivery, business development, and corporate development, culminating in the establishment of a health navigation platform that boasted an industry leading +85 Net Promoter Score.

"I'm excited to help Everside Health bring convenient, personalized health care to patients, and cost savings to our health plan sponsor clients," said Johnson. "As an organization that provides patient-centric, technology-enabled solutions, Everside Health is ideally positioned to solve some of the country's most pressing health care delivery problems, and I couldn't be happier about joining the team."

Johnson holds an undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Vanderbilt University and master's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Everside Health

Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating 340+ health clinics in 33 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

SOURCE Everside Health

Related Links

https://www.eversidehealth.com

