Everside Health Names New President and COO

"We are excited to add someone with Gaurov's skill set to our leadership team," said Chris Miller, CEO of Everside. "He has a track record of creating innovative and scalable solutions that lower the total cost of care while improving access and outcomes. In addition, his proven track record in growing businesses organically and through partnerships, as well as his expertise in population health, will help us to move to the next level of our growth trajectory."

Prior to joining Everside, Dr. Dayal served as President of New Markets and Chief Growth Officer for primary care provider ChenMed, where he was responsible for much of the company's national expansion and new market operations. He has also served as a Senior Vice President at Lumeris, a comprehensive population health solution provider, where he was responsible for creating and implementing operational models for large healthcare systems and provider groups transitioning into value-based care delivery. Earlier, at SSM Health Care, a large multi-state integrated delivery system, he served as the first Chief Medical Officer and President of Healthcare Delivery, Finance and Integration where his responsibilities included management of Dean Health Plan, the largest HMO in Southern Wisconsin and Navitus, a transparent pass-through Pharmacy Benefits Manager. Prior to SSM he served as the first Chief Medical Officer for Adventist Health Care and President of the Adventist Medical Group. At both SSM and Adventist, Gaurov played a significant role in overseeing employee health benefits and in creating novel care delivery programs for employees.

"I am pleased to join the Everside team," said Dr. Dayal. "The company has an impressive reputation for transforming healthcare, effectively driving superior patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs for employers and their employees. Its advanced technologies have helped the company to be especially relevant and valuable during the current pandemic. I look forward to being a part of Everside's ongoing success story as we further accelerate the provision of value-based care solutions."

Dr. Dayal holds a bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins, earned his doctor of medicine from Northwestern University and completed residency training in pediatrics at Washington University in St. Louis. A frequent speaker and published author, Dr. Dayal is a recognized national thought leader on value-based care and healthcare transformation and disruption.

About Everside Health

Everside Health, formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, is the second largest direct primary care provider in the U.S., operating 350 health clinics in 32 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's data-driven, patient-centric healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health, as its former Paladina Health entity, was consistently recognized for clinical outcomes that exceed HEDIS commercial PPO benchmarks, and its clients typically reduce their overall healthcare costs by 20%. Everside Health is based in Denver. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

