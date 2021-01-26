Everside Health's Legacy Healthstat Partners with Dexcom to Provide Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Type 2 Diabetes

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthstat, a part of Everside Health, which was created from the merger of Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare and Healthstat, announced today its partnership with Dexcom, the leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), to offer Dexcom CGM to its patients with Type 2 diabetes. The new partnership marks the first time an onsite healthcare provider is offering the innovative Dexcom G6 CGM system to its employer- and union-based patients.

"Diabetes is a growing health problem in the U.S., adversely impacting the lives of the millions of people living with the disease and significantly increasing the overall cost of care," said Chris Miller, CEO for Everside.

Industry statistics show that people with diabetes have two-to-three times higher medical expenses. Although they represent 10-15% of the total patient population, they represent 30-50% of total medical and pharmacy expenditures each year.

According to Dr. Tobias Barker, chief medical director for Everside, CGM is a major breakthrough that enhances the ability of people with diabetes to proactively manage their health in real time.

"Previously, patients had to rely on a fingerstick to determine their blood glucose levels," said Barker. "Not only is this a painful and inconvenient option, but it doesn't provide an overall picture of how a patient is doing, as it only provides a moment-in-time reading."

The Dexcom G6 CGM is painless and sends blood glucose readings to a connected app or Dexcom receiver every five minutes so that patients can understand the impact of such lifestyle behaviors as sleep, stress and medications. It also features alerts that can notify patients of rising/falling blood glucose levels or potentially life-threatening hypoglycemic events.

"We are excited to continue our work with Healthstat and make Dexcom CGM technology available to people with Type 2 diabetes across their platform," said Matt Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of new markets for Dexcom. "We believe that our CGM systems have the ability to empower these patients in ways previously unavailable to them, leading to significantly improved health outcomes."

"Providing our members with diabetes access to the G6 monitor will significantly enhance their ability to take control of their health and lower their healthcare costs," says Miller. "The device's value is enhanced, however, by being used in combination with the tailored education and lifestyle coaching that we provide. Everside is well-known for its preventive, holistic approach to healthcare. This partnership with Dexcom means we can provide the latest technology to our patients while still allowing them to benefit from education and strong provider relationships."

Everside Health is committed to fixing America's broken, fee-for-service healthcare delivery model by operating direct primary care clinics for employers and other health plan sponsors. Patients can visit a family doctor at an Everside clinic conveniently located at or near their workplace and have 24/7 access to virtual care, which cuts down on costly ER usage. Patients typically get much longer appointment times and receive personalized attention from their doctors, including help making lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and manage chronic conditions that, when left unchecked, often lead to more serious and costly health problems.

Everside currently operates in 32 states with 350 clinics located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. It is the second largest direct primary care provider in the U.S.

