EverSmith Brands Announces New Chief Executive Officer to Helm its Market-Leading Commercial Facilities Services Franchise System

ORLANDO, Fla., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EverSmith Brands, a leading business-to-business franchise platform in the commercial facilities sector, is excited to announce the appointment of Ken Hutcheson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 6, 2024.

With a robust network of ~290 franchised locations across the US, Canada and South Africa, EverSmith Brands has been consistently outpacing industry growth with an impressive ~9% CAGR over the past few years, solidifying its position as the go-to partner for comprehensive facility maintenance solutions.

Ken Hutcheson brings to the table a wealth of experience, most recently as President of EverSmith's Landscaping and Snow Segments, U.S. Lawns and its Canadian sister brand, Clintar. He was responsible for leveraging their combined strengths for enhanced market presence and operational efficiency. With nearly three decades of experience leading U.S. Lawns, Ken has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the facility services industry, making him the ideal candidate to lead EverSmith Brands into its next phase of growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Ken expressed his excitement about the opportunity to drive EverSmith Brands' continued expansion and build upon its legacy of success. "I am honored to lead EverSmith Brands as we embark on this exciting journey," said Ken. "With our aligned values, dedication to franchise owners, and proven model for success, I am confident that we are well-positioned for continued growth and innovation."

"Under Ken's visionary leadership, we're poised to enter an exciting new chapter of growth and service excellence," said Tom Silk, Operating Partner overseeing EverSmith Brands. "Our commitment to providing outstanding support to our franchise partners remains unwavering, and we are confident that Ken is the right person to elevate our offerings to even greater heights."

As EverSmith Brands continues to expand its footprint and invest in the latest technology and best practices, the company is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service that customers and franchisees have come to expect.

About EverSmith Brands

EverSmith Brands is a platform of strong and growing business-to-business franchised brands, dedicated to serving the commercial facilities sector. A portfolio company of The Riverside Company, EverSmith Brands encompasses Clintar, KitchenGuard, MilliCare, and U.S. Lawns, each known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction

