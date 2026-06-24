EverSmith Brands Appoints Michael Abramson to Chief Operating Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverSmith Brands, a leading business-to-business franchise platform focused on commercial services, today announced the appointment of Michael Abramson to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. EverSmith Brands operates seven companies comprising more than 800 territories and more than 350 franchise owners.

Michael Abramson

In his new role, Abramson will oversee operations across EverSmith Brands' portfolio of commercial service brands with a focus on enhancing franchisee support, driving operational excellence, and accelerating sustainable growth throughout the platform.

"Michael is one of the most accomplished operators in franchising, with a proven ability to scale brands, strengthen systems, and create value for franchise owners," said Justin Ghadery, chief executive officer of EverSmith Brands. "His experience leading large, multi-brand franchise organizations and his deep understanding of operational excellence make him an ideal addition to our leadership team. As we continue investing in our brands and franchisees, Michael's leadership will be instrumental in helping us execute our long-term growth strategy."

Abramson brings more than 20 years of franchise leadership experience spanning operations, revenue growth, legal affairs, and executive management. He previously served as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer of Xponential Fitness, where he helped lead the company's significant expansion, supported its transition to the public markets, and oversaw operations across nine brands serving thousands of franchise owners.

Prior to Xponential Fitness, Abramson served as president of D1 Training, where he helped scale the franchise system during a period of rapid growth that culminated in the company's acquisition by Princeton Equity Group. Throughout his career, he has focused on building operating systems, support structures, and leadership teams that drive franchisee success and long-term enterprise value.

"EverSmith Brands has assembled an outstanding portfolio of brands, a strong leadership team, and an impressive network of franchise owners," said Abramson. "I'm excited to join the organization at such an important stage of its growth journey. I look forward to partnering with our franchisees and team members to strengthen operations, enhance support systems, and create even greater opportunities for growth across the platform."

For more information about EverSmith Brands, visit www.eversmithbrands.com.

About EverSmith Brands

EverSmith Brands is a platform of strong and growing business-to-business franchised brands, dedicated to serving the commercial facilities sector. A portfolio company of The Riverside Company, EverSmith Brands encompasses Clintar, KitchenGuard, 1-Tom-Plumber, The SEALS, Prism Specialties, MilliCare, and U.S. Lawns, each known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE EverSmith Brands