EverSmith Brands Appoints Second-Generation Franchise Leader John Dobelbower as Senior Vice President of Growth & Development

ORLANDO, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverSmith Brands, a leading business-to-business franchise platform focused on commercial services, today announced the appointment of John Dobelbower as Senior Vice President of Growth & Development.

In his new role, Dobelbower will lead franchise development across EverSmith's multi-brand platform, focusing on building scalable systems, strengthening the team, and driving high-quality, sustainable growth across brands including Clintar, Kitchen Guard, 1-Tom-Plumber, the SEALS, Prism Specialties Restoration, MilliCare, and U.S. Lawns.

For Dobelbower, franchising isn't just a career. It's personal.

A second-generation franchise leader, Dobelbower grew up immersed in the industry. His father was part of early growth at The Dwyer Group—now Neighborly—and worked alongside franchising pioneer Don Dwyer, Sr.

"My dad was a natural salesperson, so I grew up around that environment, and it rubbed off on me," Dobelbower said. "He always encouraged me to become an entrepreneur, and I've come to believe there's no better path to business ownership than building with the proven, successful systems that franchised systems provide."

Dobelbower found early success as a serial entrepreneur when he built and scaled an independent scrap metal recycling business to several million dollars in revenue. But a lack of formal systems and controls in the business led to him closing the company after he discovered fraud by an employee that had gone undetected.

"That was a hard, but incredibly valuable lesson," he said. "It fundamentally changed how I think about building businesses. You need strong systems, accountability and guardrails. Growth without structure can go off the rails quickly."

Dobelbower found all of those things in franchising and now applies those lessons to his work in franchise development, helping entrepreneurs build businesses designed for long-term durability.

Before joining EverSmith Brands, Dobelbower served as Vice President of Franchise Development at PIRTEK USA, where he led expansion and national account strategy for the private equity-backed B2B services platform. During his tenure, he delivered record-setting development results while strengthening franchisee quality and overall system performance. Prior to that he spent four years with Neighborly, his father's old stomping grounds, where he helped scale multiple brands and refine his expertise in multi-brand platform growth.

"John brings a rare combination of lived experience, strategic discipline and operational insight," said Justin Ghadery, Chief Executive Officer of EverSmith Brands. "He understands not just how to grow, but how to grow the right way by aligning strong operators with the right opportunities and setting them up for long-term success. That mindset is critical as we continue to scale our platform."

At EverSmith, Dobelbower will focus on building a development engine rooted in mutual evaluation—a disciplined approach designed to ensure alignment between franchisor and franchisee.

He also is energized to return to a multi-brand platform and create synergies across EverSmith's portfolio.

"What drew me here is the opportunity to build," Dobelbower added. "Not just growth for its own sake, but a system that consistently delivers the right franchisees in the right markets with the right long-term outcomes. There's tremendous potential in this portfolio, particularly in B2B services that are all interconnected, and where many industries remain highly fragmented."

Dobelbower is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) through the International Franchise Association and a graduate of Texas A&M University.

For more information about EverSmith Brands, visit www.eversmithbrands.com

About EverSmith Brands

EverSmith Brands is a platform of strong and growing business-to-business franchised brands, including over 330 owners and 750 territories that are dedicated to serving the commercial facilities sector. A portfolio company of The Riverside Company, EverSmith Brands encompasses Clintar, Kitchen Guard, 1-Tom-Plumber, the SEALS, Prism Specialties Restoration, MilliCare, and U.S. Lawns, each known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE EverSmith Brands