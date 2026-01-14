Riverside Company's EverSmith Brands Appoints Justin Ghadery as Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverSmith Brands, a leading business-to-business franchise platform focused on commercial services, today announced that Justin Ghadery has been appointed chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2026. EverSmith Brands operates seven companies comprising more than 700 territories and over 300 franchise owners.

Ghadery succeeds Ken Hutcheson, who will remain a board adviser to EverSmith Brands.

Justin Ghadery

"We are thrilled to promote Justin and have him lead EverSmith Brands into its next phase of growth," said Michael Eblin, senior operating partner at The Riverside Company. "Justin offers deep expertise in the franchising business model, and he has a proven track record of delivering results while driving innovation and operational excellence."

Ghadery brings more than a decade of experience across franchising, including leadership roles as a franchisor, franchisee and executive within private equity-backed platforms. He has served as president and chief operating officer of EverSmith Brands since late 2024. In addition, Ghadery currently serves as vice chair of VetFran, a strategic program of the International Franchise Association (IFA) dedicated to helping veterans pursue franchise ownership.

"Stepping into the CEO role is an opportunity to build on the strong foundation we've established at EverSmith Brands," said Ghadery. "With a differentiated B2B platform focused on commercial facility services and a portfolio of best-in-class brands, we are well positioned to continue scaling with discipline and purpose. Our focus is helping franchisees thrive by investing in systems, support, and shared expertise across the platform."

For more information about EverSmith Brands, visit www.eversmithbrands.com

About EverSmith Brands

EverSmith Brands is a platform of strong and growing business-to-business franchised brands, dedicated to serving the commercial facilities sector. A portfolio company of The Riverside Company, EverSmith Brands encompasses Clintar, KitchenGuard, 1-Tom-Plumber, the SEALS, Prism Specialties, MilliCare, and U.S. Lawns, each known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

