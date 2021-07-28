Everspring and CSU, Chico to Present at AACSB Webinar on July 29, 2021

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of higher education technology solutions and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, announced today that Terence Lau, dean, College of Business at California State University Chico, and Lisa Farrar, chief marketing officer, Everspring, will present at AACSB webinar Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The joint presentation between CSU, Chico and Everspring explores how the acceleration of online learning, including in graduate business education, led CSU, Chico to systematically evaluate enhancing its online presence, highlights key factors in their decision-making process, and shares the details and outcomes of that engagement.

"For us, choosing to not be online was not an option. The first step of our process was identifying what capabilities we had in-house, and what we needed a strategic partner to help us with," says Dean Lau. "That's where Everspring came in. Their work meant we were able to go online and impact more students faster than we could have ever hoped for on our own."

The presentation, entitled "Digital Marketing in a Digital World: How to Leverage Marketing to Reach New Students," will begin at 12 p.m. ET through the AACSB website.

"We're proud of the work we've accomplished with CSU, Chico so far, and are excited about all that is still to come in future years of our partnership," says Farrar. "Given Everspring's deep expertise in marketing and enrollment management for online learning, I'm thrilled to be able to speak alongside Dean Lau to share some of the lessons learned for building a strong partnership and even stronger online portfolio."

To learn more about the AACSB, visit https://www.aacsb.edu/.

About CSU, Chico

California State University, Chico is the second-oldest institution in the 23-campus CSU system, the nation's largest public university system. Founded in 1887, Chico State enrolls approximately 17,500 students and serves as the comprehensive university of the North State, the 12-county region where the campus is located. The campus is consistently ranked as one of the best regional public universities in the Western United States and recognized for its quality of education, affordability, value, and alumni success. Its mission includes enduring commitments to academic distinction, transformative student experiences, prominent scholarship and innovation, and a culture of excellence and accountability. With strategic priorities of equity, diversity, and inclusion; civic and global engagement; and resilient and sustainable systems, Chico State is working to solve the unprecedented global challenges of the 21st century.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

