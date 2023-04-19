Everspring Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

Everspring, a Chicago-based EdTech leader, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for second consecutive year.

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, is proud to announce the company has achieved the impressive Great Place to Work Certification™ for the second year in a row.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The Great Place to Work Certification™ process involves analyzing data from employee survey responses on company culture, work-life balance, diversity and inclusion metrics, overall employee fulfillment and satisfaction, and company leadership and management practices.

"We are thrilled that Everspring is once again being recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work," said Beth Hollenberg, CEO and co-founder of Everspring. "Creating an outstanding culture in which people feel empowered and valued is a core value at Everspring. We are inspired by our team's dedication to Everspring's mission and all they have done to earn this recognition."

Everspring's teams perform a range of functions, including digital marketing, enrollment and student engagement support, instructional design, faculty engagement, university partner support, technology, analytics and more. Founded in 2012, Everspring works with universities to support their digital transformations, delivering support services and technology that power outstanding outcomes. For three years running, Everspring has been recognized by Built In Chicago as a best place to work.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Everspring stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and service solutions. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, research-backed instructional design services, and robust faculty support deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone single service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish and maintain themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information.

SOURCE Everspring