Everstar Announces Collaboration with DOE, National Laboratories, and Microsoft -- Marking Its First Major Milestone in the Genesis Mission

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everstar today announced its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Idaho National Laboratory (INL), Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), and Microsoft as part of the DOE's Genesis Mission — playing a critical role, Everstar as the AI lab, to help marshal public research data to accelerate advancements across the nuclear energy value chain. This announcement marks Everstar's first public milestone on a broader roadmap of activities that aims to compress the nuclear value chain by an order of magnitude for licensing, design, manufacturing, and operations.

The First Proof Point: Licensing

As a first demonstration of that role, Everstar's Gordian AI platform was used to convert a DOE safety analysis document into sections equivalent to an NRC license application — a process that typically takes a team of experts four to six weeks was completed in a single day. Expert reviewers praised the output's quality, rigor, and depth, and were particularly impressed by the tool's ability to identify and qualify its own gaps in data knowledge.

The full technical details of this milestone are covered in a corresponding release from the DOE here.

A Much Bigger Picture

For Everstar, licensing represents the initial phase of a carefully planned, sequential strategy. In nuclear, progress comes to a halt without regulatory approval — a burden that extends to every subsequent stage: manufacturing, supply chain, construction, plant operations. Gordian is built to address and resolve each bottleneck in sequence.

Everstar is already preparing AI-accelerated design and manufacturing applications with INL and expanding partnerships across the DOE and advancing capabilities to provide value across the value chain for nuclear energy, delivering:

specialized models that can read and interpret complex engineering schematics to augment how engineering and operator teams work

physics-based simulation through NVIDIA Omniverse to accelerate reactor design and manufacturing workflows

sensor and hardware integrations that tackle challenges in nuclear-grade manufacturing that are NQA-1 compliant.

Collectively, these efforts represent a coordinated assault on the cost, complexity, and time it takes to bring nuclear capacity online.

"Making nuclear energy fast, safe, and unstoppable is the biggest opportunity of our generation," said Kevin Kong, CEO and Founder of Everstar. "What we demonstrated with INL and DOE is proof that AI can meet the rigorous standards this industry demands. We're building the AI infrastructure layer that the next era of nuclear energy runs on, and we're doing it with the partners who set the standard for rigor."

"Our collaborations with DOE, INL and across the industry are demonstrating how we can effectively bring secure, scalable AI technologies to solve key energy challenges and achieve the broader national and economic security goals envisioned by the Department's Genesis Mission," said Carmen Krueger, Corporate Vice President, US Federal, Microsoft.

About Everstar

Everstar Inc. is a New York City-based technology company on a mission to reduce the cost of building American nuclear reactors by an order of magnitude. A proud inaugural member of the DOE's Genesis Mission, Everstar built its AI platform Gordian to solve nuclear professionals' most pressing challenges in engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, and construction. Its solutions are already deployed with advanced reactors, project developers, national laboratories, and Fortune 500 utilities powering the fleet of US nuclear power plants, to accelerate the country's deployment of 300 GW of additional nuclear capacity.

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SOURCE Everstar