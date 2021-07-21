Everstell Welcomes Jeffrey Gelfand, Former CFO of Centerbridge, As Senior Adviser

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everstell is announcing the appointment of Jeffrey Gelfand as a senior adviser. Gelfand will provide industry and subject matter advice, mentoring, and marketplace insights to Everstell. Gelfand has more than two decades of asset management experience with expertise in financial accounting, operations and reporting. Previously, Gelfand was a Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at Centerbridge Partners, overseeing Centerbridge's accounting, tax, operations, investor services, and technology functions from the firm's inception. While at Centerbridge, Gelfand led the design and implementation of the firm's operating platforms for the private equity, real estate and credit businesses, as well as the firm's management company.

Jeffrey Gelfand - Senior Advisor to Everstell

Gelfand will advise Everstell in its efforts to support asset management firms in the areas of profitability and cost management solutions. Jeff has extensive experience working with the Everstell founders and describes Everstell's capabilities as "the final frontier of firm and management company reporting. With Everstell, CFOs in the asset management industry will be better positioned to provide firm leadership with analytics and strategic decision making beyond the traditional accountant-driven reporting".

About Gelfand

Since his retirement from Centerbridge in 2018, Gelfand has offered selective, strategic consulting for alternative investment firms and investment management focused FinTechs. Some of his areas of focus include: change management, launch advisory, organization chart health, process and technology blueprinting, insource versus outsource decisioning, CFO coaching, finance organization mentoring, and compensation benchmarking. Prior to joining Centerbridge at its inception, Gelfand was the chief financial officer of Silver Point Capital, AOL Time Warner's investment company and Evercore. He began his career at Ernst & Young LLP. Gelfand received a B.B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1988 and qualified in 1992 as a Certified Public Accountant in New York. To learn more, visit his LinkedIn.

About Everstell

Everstell is a FinTech firm focused on profitability and cost management solutions for alternative asset managers, including private equity firms, hedge funds, and real estate funds. Everstell was founded in 2020 by two senior executives who led the asset management profitability and cost management practices within Big 4 consulting firms. The founders are thought leaders who have developed a sophisticated offering of dynamic profitability tools, streamlined expense allocations, and revenue attribution models.

