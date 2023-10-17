Everstory Partners, a Leading Deathcare Company, to Manage 84 Additional Cemeteries and Funeral Homes

News provided by

Everstory Partners

17 Oct, 2023, 19:12 ET

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everstory Partners, a leading owner and operator of cemeteries, funeral homes and crematories, is pleased to announce that it intends to enter into a management agreement for the management and operation of 84 additional properties consisting of 72 cemeteries, 11 funeral homes and one crematory located across four states –Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. 

Everstory Partners, an experienced death care operator, will manage the properties on behalf of a subsidiary of Everstory's parent company who is acquiring the portfolio from Park Lawn Corporation ("PLC").  The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Everstory is expected to begin managing the properties on or about November 30, 2023 upon completion of the sale from PLC which is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Lilly Donohue, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It's another important milestone for our organization as we broaden our reach and deepen our commitment to providing compassionate and professional end-of-life services. We understand the profound responsibility that comes with managing these sacred spaces and honoring the memory of those who have passed away."  

"We are excited to add these properties as it aligns with our desire to continue to grow as a private company. The addition of this portfolio puts Everstory in a better position to offer a comprehensive range of cemetery and funeral solutions while expanding our service to new communities and families," added William Corbett, Chief Investment Officer.

About Everstory Partners

Everstory Partners is a leading provider of cemetery, funeral and cremation services in 385 locations in 23 states in the United States and Puerto Rico. At Everstory, we serve over 50,000 families each year through our Memorial Planning network of locations that provide a range of choices to meet families and individual needs on a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis. For additional information about Everstory Partners, please visit Everstory's website at: www.everstorypartners.com.

For Additional Information Please Contact:
Lindsay Granson, SVP of Sales and Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Everstory Partners

