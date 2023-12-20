EVERSTORY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT TRANSITIONS FOR 84 PROPERTIES

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, 2023, Everstory Partners ("Everstory"), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries, funeral homes and crematories, is pleased to announce the management transition of 84 properties consisting of 72 cemeteries, 11 funeral homes and one crematory located across four states – Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. The properties were acquired by a subsidiary of Everstory's parent company from Park Lawn Corporation ("PLC").

Everstory Partners extends a heartfelt welcome to the location team members, families, and communities we now serve. Everstory's Chief People Officer Karen Sheean shares, "Everstory has been re-inventing itself this past year with an enhanced focus on investing in the growth, development, and care of our employees so that they can provide the absolute best support and service to our families. I am thrilled to add over 500 talented team members to contribute to this cultural transformation and help more families to leave a lasting legacy." 

About Everstory Partners

Everstory Partners is a leading provider of cemetery, funeral and cremation services in 469 locations in 22 states in the United States and Puerto Rico. At Everstory, we serve over 50,000 families each year through our Memorial Planning network of locations that provide a range of choices to meet families and individual needs on a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis. For additional information about Everstory Partners, please visit Everstory's website at: www.everstorypartners.com.

For Additional Information Please Contact:
Lindsay Granson, SVP of Sales and Marketing
937-838-0602

