Everstream to Invest $300 Million Throughout Midwest

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everstream has announced plans to expand the footprint of its fiber network through greenfield builds throughout the Midwest. Upon completion, Everstream will have invested $300 million and added nearly 6,000 route miles to its current 10,000-plus-mile fiber network.

Everstream, a super-regional network service provider bringing fiber-based Ethernet, internet and data center solutions to businesses throughout the Midwest, plans to build dense metro fiber networks in 12 markets. Specifically:

Everstream

Columbus, Ohio , Dayton, Ohio , and Northeast Ohio

, , and Northeast Ohio Fort Wayne, Indiana , and Indianapolis, Indiana

, and Lexington, Kentucky , and Louisville, Kentucky

, and Michigan

St. Louis, Missouri

Green Bay, Wisconsin , Madison, Wisconsin , and Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The move comes approximately four months after AMP Capital, a global investment manager headquartered in Australia, purchased Everstream, giving the company an infusion of capital for acquisitions, greenfield network builds, and organic network growth and development.

"Everstream remains committed to expanding in contiguous markets while making certain that we maintain the level of service and experience that our customers demand," said Everstream President and CEO Brett Lindsey. "By proactively building and expanding the footprint of our fiber network, we have the opportunity to both increase the density of our existing fiber routes and increase the availability of our Business Fiber Network to customers."

The phased builds will begin construction in the first quarter of 2019. The expected completion date for the final build is the second quarter of 2020.

About Everstream®

Everstream is a super-regional network service provider bringing fiber-based Ethernet, internet and data center solutions to businesses throughout the Midwest. We focus on delivering best-in-class network solutions while providing an unrivaled commitment to customer service. With more than 10,000 miles of fiber across five states and comprehensive data center connectivity at 100 Gigabit speed, we provide the fastest network in our service areas. Everstream's network is capable of accommodating converged internet, voice and data services at speeds up to 100 Gbps. For more information, visit everstream.net.

Contact:

Suzanne Scarpino

O: 216-302-2615

sscarpino@everstream.net

SOURCE Everstream

Related Links

https://everstream.net

