Evertel Technologies Announces New Regional In-App Feature To Aid In Crime Reduction

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evertel, an innovative and collaborative mobile app platform designed specifically for enhanced communication within law enforcement, fire and government agencies in the United States, announces the launch of a new in-app feature that now allows these agencies to regionally collaborate with their peers and each other as a solution to high urgency situations – just in time for the upcoming cyclical rise in holiday crime.

Evertel Technologies launched the fastest way for any police agency to reduce crime...all from existing smartphones and desktops. Evertel's new regional feature has proven results in effectively countering threats much faster by allowing agencies to communicate across task forces instantly for ultimate collaborative efforts with the press of a finger. According to major metropolitan police reports, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the worsening employment crisis, in addition to the usual holiday crime rate increase, police administrations are anticipating an abnormally large increase in crime including burglaries, car theft and home invasions. With Evertel currently employed in hundreds of agencies across 18 states, Evertel will be able to effectively assist in getting law enforcement intel out instantaneously to reduce crime response time.