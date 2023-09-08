Evertrust Development's Upper Vista Welland Condo Project Moves Forward with 2 Phase Plan

News provided by

Evertrust Development Groups Canada Inc.

08 Sep, 2023, 17:45 ET

Highly Anticipated Luxury Boutique Condominium Makes Progress

WELLAND, ON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Evertrust Developments are happy to announce a significant milestone in the construction process of the Upper Vista Welland Condominiums with a 2 phase permit plan that was officially approved and initiated last week.

This highly anticipated plan was the result of nearly three months of intense work, hundreds of coordination meetings and the joint efforts of multiple structural engineering firms, The City of Welland and all other stakeholders involved. The result was an exhaustive and comprehensive survey with an optimal reconstruction strategy.

The building of the luxury condos at 350 Prince Charles Drive in Welland was well underway when partial structural damage incidents in February 2023 temporarily shut down the site for safety and investigative purposes.  This new permit plan issued by The City of Welland is an exciting step towards completion.

The first phase involves demolition on part of the building which has already begun and is anticipated to be completed shortly.

The second phase is the final reconstruction permit which green lights construction to resume on the condominiums.

"This is an exciting moment. For first time since the project was delayed, we now have a clear strategy and path forward.  We have worked hard with all stakeholders to ensure that this project is exceeding expectations in its remediation process," said Onsite Project Manager for Evertrust Development's Construction Team, Ben Cashin.

With this significant step of progress, Evertrust Developments looks forward to continuing their legacy of developing high quality and luxurious lifestyle living and becoming a valued part of the community with Upper Vista Welland.

About Evertrust Development Group Canada Inc.

Evertrust Development Group focuses on real estate development across Canada and North America

At the forefront of innovation and luxury, Evertrust Development Group's core objective is to develop happy, healthy and high end lifestyles and communities at achievable price points.

With extensive high-quality amenities, breathtaking views and customer-centric values, Evertrust has crafted projects in over 10 cities across two provinces.

Contact:
***@lowcalmediainc.ca

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12983269

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Evertrust Development Groups Canada Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.