Everway Appoints Jill Popelka as Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to advance Everway's mission to create a more neuroinclusive world, bringing deep enterprise software and operational leadership to this education and workplace technology company

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everway – the global education and workplace technology company – today announced the appointment of Jill Popelka as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 9th, 2026. Popelka is a seasoned enterprise technology executive with experience leading global software businesses across cloud, cybersecurity, and human capital management. She joins Everway to continue its mission to create a more neuroinclusive world and lead the company's next phase of growth.

Jill Popelka

"Jill brings exactly the kind of leadership Everway now needs," said Martin McKay, Executive Chairman and Founder, Everway. "She combines the operational depth to drive our performance at scale with a genuine belief in what we're building here. Our mission – to create a more neuroinclusive world where everyone can understand and be understood – is one she connects with deeply. And that matters enormously as we enter this next stage of growth. I have every confidence in Jill and I'm proud to be handing the reins to someone of her calibre."

Jill has a track record of leading organizations through transformation while maintaining a strong focus on customer outcomes. Most recently she served as CEO of Darktrace, the AI-driven cybersecurity company. Prior to that, she built and led Snap Inc.'s enterprise software division, and earlier at SAP, ran SuccessFactors, one of the company's largest cloud businesses. At Everway, she will bring from these roles a drive for innovation and growth, delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers, and continuing to build on its mission in neuroinclusion.

"I am genuinely honored to join Everway and to take on this role," said Jill Popelka, Chief Executive Officer, Everway. "The work that Everway is doing represents one of the most meaningful challenges in education today, and the company has spent years building expertise and trust in how it meets that challenge. I don't take that legacy lightly. I'm joining with a clear view of where Everway is today, and genuine conviction about what it can become."

She continued, "Going forward, I'm particularly excited to bring together Everway and TeachTown's high-quality offerings – building on what already works for our customers and innovating further to better support the educators and learners who rely on us every day. For our customers, our mission does not change and we will hold ourselves to that standard. Everything we build on top – our focus, our pace, our accountability – is there to protect and extend our mission, not replace it. I've spent my career building organizations that execute with urgency and hold themselves accountable to real outcomes. That's exactly what I intend to bring here, alongside a team that has already built something exceptional."

Everway has been an investment since 2020 for Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, and Popelka's appointment comes as Everway enters a new phase of growth following the acquisitions of TeachTown, SpedTrack, Matchware and Embrace Education. With a unified platform, a growing global customer base across K–12, higher education, and the workplace, and increasing recognition of neuroinclusion as a critical priority worldwide, Everway is well positioned to extend its reach and deepen the outcomes it delivers for the people who need it most.

About Everway

Everway is a global education and workplace technology company formed through the merger of Texthelp and n2y. The company provides solutions that help millions of learners, students, and employees understand and be understood - enabling fuller participation in education, work, and life. Everway's solutions span literacy support, special education, workplace productivity and accessibility across K–12, higher education, and enterprise markets.

www.everway.com

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has €33 billion in assets under management, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Luxembourg.

With €13 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to healthcare, data and software, and technology-enabled business services.

For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity/

Media Contact

Niamh Fox

Chief Marketing Officer

Everway

[email protected]

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SOURCE Everway