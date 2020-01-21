EVERWhite Launches Edison Series of Mobile Whiteboards

HARTFORD, Wis., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERWhite has launched the Edison Series of double-sided, mobile whiteboards to foster collaboration, planning and brainstorming in businesses, locker rooms and the education and health care markets.

EVERWhite's new Edison Series of double-sided, mobile whiteboards. These flippable marker boards on wheels are available with plain dry erase surfaces, or with sports, education, collaborating and planning images.

"We designed the Edison Series of portable dry erase boards to be incredibly stable," said Jim Muth, general manager of EVERWhite. "People in the industries we serve asked us to come up with a mobile whiteboard that has far greater structural integrity than many of the existing products on the market. So heavy-duty construction was a prime design goal for our Edison Series boards."

The solid integrity of the Edison Series is not only noticeable when in use, but also when the boards are moved within a room, or from room to room, due to a design which uses high quality, oval-shaped aluminum tubing for the whiteboard stands.

"These high quality rolling whiteboards will provide many, many years of daily use, and the dry erase surface will stay white and bright," Muth added. The sleek looking frames have no no exposed hardware. The surface — which is guaranteed not to stain, can be easily flipped to the reverse side and secured straight up and down, or at any angle.

Edison Series portable whiteboards come in several dimensions . A durable double-sided marker tray runs the full width of each Edison Series board.

In addition to the white surface, Edison Series mobile whiteboards are also available with standard or custom graphics printed below the dry erase surfaces. Standard graphics include ghost grids lines, dots or isometric grids; solid grid lines; sports play planning images for basketball, football, hockey, soccer and volleyball; and music and penmanship lines.

Large, rubber-treaded casters make it easy to move Edison Series rolling whiteboards. The 3-inch casters have ball bearings for smooth swiveling, and simple step-on locks to keep them in place when in use.

Edison Series Idea Boards are designed to nest when multiple units are stored.

EVERWhite also manufactures and sells wall-mounted whiteboards in standard and custom sizes, 5-foot tall matte-surface boards that are ideal for video projecting, dry erase resurfacing sheets, custom printed whiteboards, cork tack boards, boards that are a combination of dry erase surface and cork boards, and MOBILEGuard ballistic whiteboard panels and door barriers. EVERWhite, which manufactures its products in Hartford, Wisconsin, sells online at everwhiteboards.com.

