EVERY and 1World Online Announce Partnership to More Rapidly Enable Community Members to Monetize Personal Data Directly with Brands

"1World Online is challenging companies with models like Google, using their Blockchain-powered engagement and revenue platform for publishers and brands," said EVERY CEO John Wantz. "As this space continues to evolve, these are the future leaders our organization wants align ourselves with as we look to build a distributed commerce landscape. We're excited to plug into 1World's network to help accelerate our progress."

"Centralized marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart that refuse to share data with brands and use it against them to create competing products are threatening the future of global retail", said Alex Fedosseev, 1World Online Co-Founder and CEO. "EVERY is challenging that model in a meaningful way and has taken significant steps to empower brands and EVERYpers. It's a fantastic partnership for both of us and we look forward to joining forces with EVERY in helping to build the blockchain economy."

The partnership will see 1World's interactive tools deployed to help EVERY launch its decentralized ecommerce protocol and acquire users. These same tools will also integrate with the EVERY protocol to engage both retailers and end users to improve their interactions.

The announcement comes ahead of EVERY's forthcoming release of the EVERY utility token that will return personal data ownership to EVERYpers and empower them to monetize it in direct exchanges with brands. EVERY will provide brands with a system that serves as a loyalty rewards points layer while functioning like a retail data marketplace where EVERYpers can broker and monetize their personal data, providing brands with an endless stream of valuable business intelligence and EVERYpers with a new revenue channel.

About EVERY

EVERY is a decentralized, blockchain-enabled ecommerce protocol that will return control of personal data to EVERYpers and reconnect them with brands in direct, tokenized EVERYping experiences. The EVERY Protocol will have a simple rest API that can be easily utilized by developers to build agile new EVERY-enabled Apps, EVERYs, and Marketplaces to facilitate the rapid scaling and adoption of its decentralized ecosystem.

About 1World Online

1World Online is a blockchain-powered engagement & monetization platform for publishers & brands. It provides simple, but effective engagement applications, unique engaging content, ongoing market research, online advertising & promotion capabilities, and insightful end-user analytics. 1World Online has raised $8 million in equity funding and $10.8 million during its recent ICO. 1World is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices and representatives in USA East Coast, Europe, India, and Japan.

