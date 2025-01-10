Every Body Eat® Earns 'Seed Oil Free' Certification, Leading the Way in Clean and Transparent Snacking

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Body Eat®, a brand that redefined clean snacking with its iconic Cheese-less Thin, the #1 Vegan Cheese Cracker, is the first cracker and cookie brand to earn the Seed Oil Free Certified seal. This milestone, achieved in partnership with the Seed Oil Free Alliance, underscores Every Body Eat®'s unwavering commitment to transparency and clean-label innovation.

Every Body Eat®'s clean and craveable family of products-now proudly featuring the Seed Oil Free Certified logo. Delicious snacks free from seed oils, allergens, and compromises. Every Body Eat® x Seed Oil Free Certification: Highlighting Every Body Eat®'s ongoing commitment to transparency and clean-label innovation.

"At Every Body Eat®, great tasting, delicious food that can be enjoyed by everybody - regardless of dietary restriction or preference - is our priority. We took the road less traveled from day one, committing to whole food ingredients, no seed oils, and none of the top allergens or corn," said Trish Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO. "Earning the Seed Oil Free Certified seal shows our commitment to delivering uncompromising quality and transparency."

Certified Snacks with Flavors You Can Trust™:

Thins™: Known for their crispy texture and bold flavors, these crackers are a national favorite. Every Body Eat® Cookie Bites™: A new indulgent treat, crafted to be allergen-free and absolutely delicious.

Always Leading with Transparency:

The Seed Oil Free Certified seal reflects rigorous third-party testing, verifying Every Body Eat®'s commitment to clean-label cookies and crackers only ever made with whole ingredients and free from the top 14 food allergens and corn. Our snacks contain no seed oils, such as soybean, corn, or canola oil—no blends, no hidden ingredients, no compromises. With this industry-leading milestone, Every Body Eat® empowers consumers to trust every bite.

"Managing multiple certifications, like Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Kosher, and now Seed Oil Free is complicated and expensive for a brand. As consumers increasingly demand clarity and honesty from food brands, we're proud to be leading the way," said Nichole Wilson, Co-Founder and President. "Achieving this certification is about more than meeting a standard—it's about setting one."

Join the Movement for Clean and Transparent Snacking:

Visit www.EveryBodyEating.com or follow us on Instagram @everybody_eating to discover how we're redefining indulgence for everyone, everywhere.

Available Nationwide, So Every Body Can Have Some:

Find Every Body Eat® products at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, HEB, Hy-Vee, Thrive Market, Wegmans, Natural Grocers, Central Market, The Fresh Market (on shelf later this month), and other top retailers. Also find them at Amazon, Instacart and online at www.EveryBodyEating.com.

Media Contact:

Madigan Nicholson

651-788-2241

SOURCE Every Body Eat®