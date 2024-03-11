Every Body Eat® Expands Its Clean Snacking Empire with the Launch of New Grain-Free Crispbread Crackers™

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Body Eat®, renowned for pioneering clean, inclusive snacking and creating the nation's iconic #1 Vegan Cheese Cracker in the Natural Channel*, is excited to announce a significant expansion in its mission to provide clean and craveable snacks for everyone. Marking a groundbreaking moment in clean snacking, Every Body Eat® grain-free Crispbread Crackers™ will debut at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West, March 12-16, 2024, in Anaheim, CA.

Every Body Eat® grain-free Crispbread Crackers™ are free from the top 14 allergens and corn, with 20 grams of complete protein and zero added sugar in every bag. Every Body Eat® new grain-free Crispbread Crackers™ small-batch artisan flavor is sure to redefine joy in snacking: introducing Cranberry, Sea Salt, and White Pepper varieties.

Building upon the phenomenal success of the Every Body Eat® crispy and flavor-forward line of "Thin" crackers, these new Crispbread Crackers™ offer their own unique and unparalleled taste experience. With flavors like White Pepper Garlic, Sea Salt, and Tart Cranberry, and their small-batch decadent crunch, they're perfect for any eating occasion—whether dipped, layered, or enjoyed straight from the bag.

Moreover, these crackers exemplify the ultimate in clean label products, with ingredients like premium seed flour, extra virgin olive oil and real spices transparently listed on the front of tevery package. Produced in our allergy-friendly facility, these grain-free, gluten-free crackers embody Every Body Eat®'s steadfast commitment to simplicity, transparency, and a strict stance against artificial colors, sweeteners, or "natural" flavors.

Every Body Eat® invites all Natural Products Expo West attendees to visit Booth #N135 to experience the new Crispbread Crackers™, alongside their four varieties of Thins. The team is thrilled to share their vision of an inclusive world where dietary priorities are not just accommodated but celebrated, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table—both literally and figuratively.

For more information about Every Body Eat®, their line of crispy snack Thins, and the revolutionary Grain-Free Crispbread Crackers™, please visit www.everybodyeating.com or follow them on Instagram at @everybody_eating.

About Every Body Eat®

Founded by serial entrepreneur Trish Thomas and corporate titan Nichole Wilson, Every Body Eat® is a rapidly growing, women-owned, and minority-led business. With a dedication to creating snacks that are as delicious as they are inclusive, Every Body Eat® is driven by a powerful mission: to overcome adversity and empower individuals through food, and flavors you can trust™.

