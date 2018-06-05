Every Child Pediatrics brings whole health/whole family care to Lakewood

"Research shows consistent primary care gives children the best chance for a healthy life, and we want to provide that opportunity for every child in Colorado," said Executive Director Jessica Dunbar. "Lakewood is a fast-growing community with a need for pediatric primary care, particularly among low-income families. We're excited to open a new office and offer a unique model of comprehensive care to children, no matter their circumstances."

An Open House with special guests will be held on June 14, 5-7 pm, at the new facility, located at 355 Union Blvd., Suite 105, Lakewood, 80228.

The Lakewood facility offers primary care, behavioral health counseling, nutrition programs, healthy lifestyle education and support with other needs, such as housing and transportation.

Founded in 1996 as Rocky Mountain Youth Clinics, Every Child Pediatrics provides unwavering, compassionate care to children from all backgrounds in Colorado- regardless of insurance status or ability to pay- and accepts Medicaid, Child Health Plan Plus and commercial insurance plans. Every Child Pediatrics also offers a sliding-scale fee for uninsured families and is the only nonprofit to offer comprehensive services across four standalone medical offices and nine school-based health centers in the Denver Metro Area, Fort Collins, Roaring Fork Valley and southwest Colorado. Learn more at everychildpediatrics.org.

