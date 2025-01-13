Every Cure Expands Collaboration with Google Cloud to Transform AI-Driven Drug Repurposing

Every Cure will leverage Google Cloud's infrastructure and AI technologies, including Gemini 2.0, to accelerate discoveries and improve patient outcomes

PHILADELPHIA and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Cure, a leading nonprofit dedicated to identifying and validating new uses for existing drugs, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to advance AI-driven drug repurposing. By leveraging Google Cloud's AI tools, including Gemini 2.0 large language models to power Every Cure's MATRIX platform, Every Cure aims to accelerate the discovery, validation, and global dissemination of life-saving treatments for diseases lacking effective therapies.

More than 300 million people globally suffer from diseases without available treatments, while many face barriers to accessing existing therapies. Drug repurposing utilizes existing medicines, which are often affordable, widely accessible generics with established safety profiles and extensive data, to address this unmet need. By combining Every Cure's mission-driven expertise with Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, the collaboration seeks to transform healthcare delivery and patient outcomes worldwide.

Every Cure researchers use Google Cloud's infrastructure to stay at the cutting edge of drug repurposing, an approach that can bypass the prolonged timelines and high costs associated with traditional drug development. The Every Cure Leadership Team has already advanced over a dozen repurposed treatments for diseases they weren't initially intended for, including Castleman disease, DADA2 syndrome, POEMS syndrome, and angiosarcoma. By leveraging iterative learning cycles, Every Cure will not only advance computational biology but also deliver immediate benefits to patients with Google Cloud.

"We are so excited about the potential for this collaboration with Google Cloud to rapidly scale the impact that Every Cure can make on patients' lives. We created Every Cure to treat patients with existing drugs as quickly as possible and this collaboration supercharges our ability to do this," said Every Cure Co-Founder & President David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc.

This collaboration focuses on three key use cases:

Improving accuracy of AI-driven drug repurposing predictions

Every Cure's MATRIX platform will use Google Cloud's AI technology, including Gemini 2.0, to analyze complex biomedical knowledge and integrate diverse data sources, including omics datasets, clinical data, real-world evidence and biomedical knowledge graphs. This synergy will enhance prediction accuracy, identifying overlooked therapeutic opportunities, and accelerating hypothesis generation.

Validating predictions through accelerated preclinical testing and optimized clinical trials

By leveraging Gemini 2.0-driven trial design and predictive analytics, Every Cure will streamline in vitro and in vivo preclinical testing and clinical trial workflows to confirm efficacy and safety of repurposed drugs. Every Cure will also use Google Cloud's AI-powered tools to select optimal trial designs, reducing resource use and ensuring more efficient evaluation of treatments.

Ensuring global adoption of validated treatments to save lives

With the help of Google Cloud's scale and infrastructure, Every Cure will ensure that validated repurposed drugs are rapidly adopted into clinical practice, particularly in underserved regions. A few examples of Google Cloud and Workspace tools that are used as part of this collaboration are Google Kubernetes Engine (including GPUs), Ray on VertexAI, BigQuery and Cloud Storage to facilitate the secure dissemination of clinical guidelines. Meanwhile Data Studio provides visual dashboards for global stakeholders.

"Every Cure is doing incredible work with the power of cloud and AI technologies by repurposing medicine to save lives," said Scott Penberthy, Senior Director of Applied AI, Office of the CTO, Google Cloud. "We're delighted customers are tapping into the power of GPUs, TPUs, search and AI models that have been purpose built for Google systems, now available on Google Cloud. We are proud to collaborate with them on this journey."

This collaboration builds on a successful collaboration between Every Cure and Google Cloud. Google Cloud has supported Every Cure with infrastructure and services to manage biomedical datasets and execute complex computations. With the help of Gemini 2.0's advanced capabilities, Every Cure aims to transform healthcare by accelerating the pace of innovation while ensuring that breakthroughs reach patients worldwide.

Every Cure has already identified a number of promising drug repurposing opportunities through its AI-powered pipeline for diseases with major unmet need that are undergoing further investigation, including a neurodevelopmental disorder involving folate receptor auto-antibodies which can be helped with a generic drug that repletes the folate deficiency and can address neurodevelopmental challenges in these patients.

About Every Cure

Every Cure is a nonprofit biotech organization committed to unlocking the potential of existing medicines to treat as many diseases as possible. By harnessing AI-driven platforms, rigorous preclinical and clinical testing, and global dissemination strategies, Every Cure accelerates the delivery of life-saving treatments to patients worldwide. Every Cure has been profiled on Good Morning America, USA Today, and the Wall Street Journal and selected as both an Audacious Project grantee from TED and a Founder's Prize recipient from Elevate Prize Foundation. Learn more at www.everycure.org .

