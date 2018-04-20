Every Day Is Earth Day: Taking Action To Protect Clean Water

The public can find out where it's safe to surf, swim or play in the water by checking the results of Surfrider's 40 Blue Water Task Force labs across the country. Last year, the Surfrider network processed 6,097 water samples collected from 446 diverse sampling sites. Surfrider's annual Clean Water Report also features case studies of volunteer-led efforts in locations including Oregon, Hawaii, and hurricane-impacted regions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

"In areas like Puerto Rico, where government-run water testing programs were completely absent for up to three months after a devastating natural disaster, Surfrider's efforts are even more important as our network of volunteers are stepping up to take action and protect public health and clean water," said Mara Dias, Surfrider's Water Quality Manager. "In fact, Surfrider's Blue Water Task Force program expanded by 18% last year and we've already brought on four new labs in 2018."

The Surfrider network is not only testing the water, but also leading the Ocean Friendly Gardens program across the nation. By applying the three principles of conservation, permeability and retention (CPR), Surfrider volunteers are transforming landscapes and hardscapes into sustainable and ocean-friendly solutions. Last year, more than 50 Ocean Friendly Gardens were installed in coastal communities by the Surfrider network to reduce urban runoff pollution and protect clean water.

Surfrider chapters are successfully working on the ground to create scalable change to protect public health and clean water. To get involved, visit Surfrider.org, or find out more in Surfrider's Clean Water Report.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 500,000 supporters, activists and members, with more than 160 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 450 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

