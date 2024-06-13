Every day is Sushi Day at Kroger

Retailer is serving up millions of fresh sushi rolls each year

CINCINNATI, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's largest sushi retailer, is celebrating International Sushi Day on June 18 with limited-time flavors and special deals on Kroger's made fresh in-store daily, restaurant-quality sushi.

Kroger first began selling fresh in-store sushi in 1991, and today is the largest sushi retailer in America, offering rolls and related items at more than 1,800 stores nationwide. Each week, customers purchase more than one million rolls of fresh sushi from the retailer. Boasting something for every palate, Kroger offers cooked and sashimi sushi rolls, party platters, dumplings, bao buns, poke bowls, salads and Asian rice bowls.

"Roll into Kroger and celebrate International Sushi Day or order for delivery to your doorstep through DoorDash and Uber Eats," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "No matter how you find your favorites or explore innovative new rolls, Kroger's fresh selection of sushi is specially prepared by chefs in our stores each day; promising restaurant-quality rolls at an everyday low price."

HOT TIP: Now, for a limited time only, customers can kick Sushi Day celebrations up a notch with the CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® California Roll, available at Kroger Family Stores until July 31. The delectable roll is coated with crushed CHEETOS® Crunchy FLAMIN' HOT® cheese flavored snacks and topped with a spicy sauce. Later this fall, sushi lovers and spice aficionados can look forward to even more heat with the DORITOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Limón Shrimp Tempura Roll.

Celebrate International Sushi Day with these special deals available June 12-18.

In stores: Save $2 on any fresh sushi item, $11.99 or greater with loyalty card

on any fresh sushi item, or greater with loyalty card DoorDash and Uber Eats: Buy one fresh sushi roll, get one free

Customers can order freshly prepared sushi, including rolls and combos, dumplings, poke bowls, bottled sauces and more on DoorDash and Uber Eats. Orders are prepared and packed with care by in-store sushi chefs at Kroger's Family of Stores, with delivery facilitated by couriers directly to customers' doorsteps in as little as 25 minutes. From June 20-July 24 DoorDash DashPass members can enjoy 50% off Kroger sushi orders of $20 or more purchased through DoorDash.

For every day savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, with more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. From ingredients and recipes to savings and rewards, customers are a swipe away from inspiration to reality.

