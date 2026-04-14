Every Day, Nine Americans Die in Distracted Driving Crashes. ADEPT Driver Is on a Mission to Change That.

During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, ADEPT Driver releases an updated solutions paper and calls on the industry to move from awareness to action.

ELK GROVE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, distracted driving killed 3,275 people and injured more than 324,000 others. Those aren't just statistics. They are parents, children, and neighbors — lives cut short by crashes that were preventable.

ADEPT Driver® was built around one mission: use the power of technology and neurocognitive science psychology to prevent injuries and save lives. ADEPT Driver is recognized worldwide as the leader in developing treatments that impact the causes of distracted driving. This April, in recognition of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, ADEPT Driver is releasing an updated edition of its research paper, Solutions to Reduce Distracted Driving and Technology-Induced Inattention, along with a companion video that explains — in plain language — why distracted driving is so hard to stop, and what actually works. Both are available at www.adeptdriver.com/distracted-driving-headed-towards-a-happy-ending.

For years, the safety community has relied on awareness campaigns — powerful messages, sobering statistics, emotional appeals. And yet the crashes keep happening. The reason, ADEPT Driver has long argued, is that distracted driving isn't an awareness problem. It's a brain science problem.

"Many awareness programs provide powerful statistics about dangers and risks, yet the data shows that awareness initiatives have had limited success in reducing distracted driving. ADEPT Driver's cognitive training is a proven and effective solution to combat distracted driving. These new resources show how effective training addresses the causes of distracted driving to significantly improve driver safety," said Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO of ADEPT Driver.

ADEPT Driver's training programs work differently from anything else on the market. Rather than telling drivers what not to do, they train the brain itself — building the neurocognitive pathways responsible for visual awareness, hazard detection, and split-second decision making. Drivers don't just learn about risk. They develop the ability to see it, process it, and respond to it faster.

The results speak for themselves: a 30% reduction in crash frequency, a 51% reduction in bodily injury, and research showing that more than 80% of teen drivers are less likely to text while driving after completing the program.

The Mission Is Personal.

For the ADEPT Driver team that builds and maintains these platforms every day, the mission isn't a tagline — it's the reason they come to work. And when the outcome data confirms the training is working, it means something far greater than a product milestone.

"Our team has put years into engineering these platforms to be precise, effective, and scalable — and the question behind every technical decision is always the same: will this actually change how someone drives? When the outcome data says yes, that's not just an engineering win. That's people getting home safely," said Dr. Sam Chiu, President of ADEPT Driver.

ADEPT Driver's updated paper also points to what comes next: combining neurocognitive training with telematics data to create a model that doesn't just observe how a vehicle is being driven but diagnoses why — and prescribes a solution. It's an approach that could fundamentally change how the driver safety and insurance industries operate.

The updated paper and companion video are available now, free of charge, for safety advocates, insurers, fleet operators, school districts, and anyone committed to making our roads safer. Read the paper, watch the video, and share them widely at www.adeptdriver.com/distracted-driving-headed-towards-a-happy-ending.

About ADEPT Driver

Founded in 1995, ADEPT Driver is a mission-driven company at the intersection of technology and psychology, dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives on the road. For thirty years, ADEPT Driver has been at the forefront of driver safety research and development. Its flagship programs — teenSMART® for teen drivers, Advanced Driver® for drivers 20-60, and Lifelong Driver® for mature drivers — are the only validated training solutions proven to measurably improve the cognitive skills behind more than 90% of all collisions. Learn more at adeptdriver.com.

Contact:

Dr. Richard Harkness, CEO

916-509-8012

[email protected]

SOURCE ADEPT Driver