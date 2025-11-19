Every frame sold at Sterling Optical and Site for Sore Eyes supports groundbreaking research that brings us one step closer to a cure

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Vision, a leader in the optical industry with over 100 retail locations, recently announced a strategic partnership with L'Amy America and their optical collection, "2BB:", with Two Blind Brothers, the mission-driven apparel brand founded by brothers Bradford and Bryan Manning, both of whom have Stargardt's Disease, a degenerative eye condition.

Ahead of peak holiday shopping season, this partnership affords customers an opportunity to shop for a good cause and give back to an organization that supports the millions of people who suffer from degenerative eye diseases. Ten percent of proceeds from the sales of "2BB:" styles purchased at Sterling Optical and Site for Sore Eyes will be donated directly back to Two Blind Brothers. Every dollar contributed goes entirely to blindness research through Two Blind Brothers, who donate 100 percent of profits to organizations working toward a cure.

"This holiday season, we're proud to show that our work extends beyond selling eyeglasses and contact lenses. It's about creating a positive impact on the lives of others. Through Project Eyesight and our community partnerships, we're proud to support causes that reflect our values and our passion for helping people," said Glenn Spina, CEO of Emerging Vision.

About Two Blind Brothers: Two Blind Brothers is a purpose-driven brand founded by brothers Bradford and Bryan Manning, both of whom live with Stargardt's Disease. The company donates proceeds to fund blindness research through the Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) and other clinical research organizations. Two Blind Brothers is committed to raising awareness about eye health and the importance of proper UV protection for everyone.

About Emerging Vision: As the parent company of more than 100 optical locations, Emerging Vision provides expert guidance and hands-on support to help franchisees thrive. Through its nonprofit initiative, Project Eyesight, the company delivers free eye care and eyewear to underserved communities. Emerging Vision also operates OPTICA and The Eye Gallery, corporate-owned boutiques offering some of the most sought-after and distinctive eyewear brands in the U.S.

