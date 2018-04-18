Every Home Has a Story to Tell

SEATTLE, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FloorPlanOnline has announced the launch of The Story, a new way to visualize properties for sale. The Story is a single property website that combines any kind of rich media content created for real estate listings into one beautifully executed, dedicated property website. The Story brings a listing's unique story to life.

A single property website that incorporates amazing content to sell the home and hand-offs to the new buyer to manage their home.

"The Story is really the culmination of over a decade of experience in the real estate space and focusing on what buyers want to see online," says Kris Cone, CEO and Co-founder of FloorPlanOnline. "It brings any kind of content an agent can create for a listing into an elegant and effective online presentation of the property. And yet, that content lives on well after the sale via that seamless hand-off to the buyer and our HomeDiary platform, including our 3D floor plan engine. This kind of functionality bridges the gap between the 'For Sale' and 'For Living' phase of ownership."

The Story showcases full screen HD photography, property information and floor plans, the top three content items potential home buyers want to see online. But listing agents can also use The Story to feature additional visual content created for a property, including 3D Matterport tours, custom videos, and aerial photography. The Story pulls it all together into a single tour link, branded or unbranded, distributed to the MLS, IDX sites and real estate portals, maximizing online viewing, engagement and lead capture.

Agents can request a Story for their listings, hands free, through FloorPlanOnline's full service network and local area managers. Or, through FloorPlanOnline's HomeDiary PRO subscription option, agents can upload their listing photos directly to the platform to create a Story themselves. This includes use of FloorPlanOnline's exclusive 3D technology.

An example of the new Story can be seen for this Seattle area home that was listed with real estate state agent Chris Howlett of Windermere Real Estate at over $2 million and went under contract after only 4 days on the market. Located in the exclusive "Hedges" neighborhood at the edge of Redmond, Washington, this gorgeous home is a private, tranquil oasis with luxury finishes and gracious spaces. View it online here: http://floorplanonline.com/story/26133

After the home has been purchased and claimed right from the Story, the new owner can use the HomeDiary platform to continue writing their own story by documenting home-related maintenance and improvement projects, all the while using the 3D space planner to visualize and manage their new home and stepping into the shoes of the seller.

Ultimately, the whole Story creation process can be completely automated via data feed integration's at an enterprise level. The Moxi Works and the FlexMLS Spark platforms are currently supported, with more integration's to come. This feature is tied into our HomeDiary PRO solution for agents, offices and companies.

About FloorPlanOnline and HomeDiary

Based in Seattle, WA, FloorPlanOnline, and its HomeDiary platform, are leaders in the floor plan visualization space for real estate listings and homeowner management solutions. Created by a group of real estate industry veterans, the company's mission is to help homeowners and agents manage their most important asset. FloorPlanOnline has been telling stories for hundreds of thousands of home sale listings since 2004.

