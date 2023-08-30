The Miles Group COO Taylor Griffin and Managing Director Samantha Smith speak with former Adobe VP of Global Talent Jeff Vijungco, now Partner at One North Talent, on new C-Suite Intelligence podcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "It's a wise leader who understands that once you get into these senior level jobs, every job is a people leader job," says Taylor Griffin, COO of The Miles Group, on this week's C-Suite Intelligence podcast.

Griffin and Managing Director Samantha Smith speak with special guest Jeff Vijungco, Partner of One North Talent Group, a referral-only boutique executive search firm focused on people leadership roles for both enterprise and high growth companies.

Changes in the field of talent have been dramatic, says Vijungco. "What's been front and center for Chief People Officers and CEOs are workplace solutions, diversity, and employee communications."

Vijungco, the former Chief People Officer at Rubrik and VP of Global Talent at Adobe discusses, among other issues:

What CEOs are looking for in a Chief People Officer;

What Chief People Officers are looking for in their next role;

Promoting from within vs. hiring externally;

The importance of checking references; and

Motivational fit.

"You will never get it 100% right," says Griffin. "People are unpredictable, they will surprise you, they will change, and the circumstances will change."

"We advise our clients to minimize the variables" for scope risk and scale risk when hiring, says Smith. "You want someone who's been at a similar stage of a company, hopefully been in a similar industry, and has seen similar growth to the growth that you have on the horizon."

"Every Job is a People Leader Job" is out now on Apple, Google, Spotify, TMG's website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information, please contact executive producers Davia Temin or Trang Mar of Temin and Company at 212.588.8788 or [email protected].

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Learn the secrets of the highest performers and use this intelligence to power your career. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit https://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on LinkedIn and X, and Stephen Miles on Forbes.

About Jeff Vijungco

Jeff has nearly 25 years of experience with a blend of executive search and in-house operating experience. Most recently he was Chief People Officer for Rubrik which is a late-stage enterprise leader in cloud data management. His mandate was to stand-up the first ever People organization. He joined when it was Series C and 700 employees up to nearly 1,700 employees today.

Prior, he was a VP of Global Talent & Employee Experience at Adobe leading a 250+ person team. He joined Adobe when it was $1b and 2,000 employees and helped grow the company to 20,000 and ultimately a $10b+ market leader during the most transformative time in the company's history going from on-prem to nearly all recurring revenue.

Jeff is a regular guest speaker at Stanford University's Business School and Executive Education program on the topics of organizational effectiveness and talent management.

SOURCE The Miles Group/TMG