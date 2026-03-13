Every Launches AI-Native Back Office Agents for Startups and Small Business Owners

Every, the all-in-one back-office platform designed for scaling businesses, today unveiled its next-generation AI agents: the AI CFO, AI Bookkeeper and AI CHRO. For founders stretched thin across every function, Every replaces the patchwork of consultants and software tools with a single AI-Native platform that works around the clock, autonomously.

Owners should be 100% focused on growth, but the burden of managing administrative tasks often gets in the way. Every is designed to eliminate this conflict. With powerful AI agents trained and managed by real human experts, Every handles the operational complexity of a small business, ensuring owners and their teams can finally dedicate themselves to scaling.

AI agents are only as good as the context they are given. While competitors offer point solutions that provide low-context agents, Every is an all-in-one platform—handling banking, payroll, HR, benefits, accounting, and taxes. This 360 degree view of a company's back-office gives our AI agents high-context, enabling them to deliver accurate and customized operational support.

"At my last startup, Reflektive, I made some critical mistakes when setting up my back office because I couldn't afford the right help—so I just guessed as I went," said Rajeev Behera, CEO of Every. "That experience is exactly why we built Every. Most small businesses don't need more software to manage; they need a partner who handles the hard stuff for them. Every gives every business owner the operational support of a full-service team—without the overhead."

What Every Does for Your Business

AI CFO: Real-Time Financial Intelligence, Not Just a Dashboard

Every provides AI CFO that holds the complete financial context of your company. It knows how much you're spending, whether your business is viable at your current burn rate, when your runway ends, and what levers to pull to extend it. Business owners can run "what if" scenarios—modeling the financial impact of a new hire, a capital expenditure, or a pricing change—instantly. Real-time snapshots of expenses and cash balances feeds this intelligence continuously, so your AI CFO is always working from current numbers, not last month's data.

AI Bookkeeper: Automate the Work Your Bookkeeper Bills You For

For most small businesses, bookkeeping is one of the largest line items in the budget—paid to outside consultants who spend hours on transaction categorization and month-end reconciliation. Every AI agents automate both. The transaction categorizing agent and month-end reconciliation agent handle the time-consuming work that used to require a dedicated bookkeeper, continuously learning the patterns of your business to become more accurate over time.

AI CHRO: Your Compliance Co-Pilot for Every People Decision

HR compliance is where small businesses get into trouble—not from bad intentions, but from a lack of information. Every AI CHRO monitors every person's decision in real time: hiring, terminations, time off, and benefits changes. Rather than doing the work for you, it checks your work—scanning thousands of current regulations and flagging risks before they become liabilities. It's the compliance safety net every growing company needs.

One Platform, Full Context: The Every Difference

AI tools are only as good as the data they can see. Point solutions, a standalone payroll tool, a separate accounting app, a disconnected HR system—give AI a fragmented view of your business. Every is different. Because banking, payroll, benefits, HR, bookkeeping, and taxes all live in one platform, Every's AI agents have the full context of your back office. The AI bookkeeper understands your cash flow. The AI CFO understands your burn. The AI CHRO understands your team. Together, they deliver the kind of integrated operational intelligence that was once available only to companies with dedicated finance, HR, and legal departments—and they get smarter with every transaction, every hire, and every decision your business makes.

Expert Guidance When You Need It Most

Every doesn't just automate—it advises. From onboarding new employees to navigating compliance requirements, Every's AI guides decision-making at every step. When a question goes beyond what AI can handle, Every's human experts step in directly.

Security You Can Count On

Every uses anonymized data to power its AI—personal identifiable information is never passed to large language models. Business owners and their employees' data stay protected.

About Every

Every is the all-in-one back-office platform for startups and small businesses, combining incorporation, banking, HR, payroll, benefits, taxes, and bookkeeping into a single AI-powered solution. Trusted by founders, business owners, and operators across the country, Every makes it easier to run a company—keeping teams compliant, finances clear, and operations running smoothly. For more information, visit every.io.

