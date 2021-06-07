Every Man Jack Appoints Gerry Chesser as CEO

CORTE MADERA, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Man Jack announced today that Gerry Chesser has been appointed CEO of the company, effective June 1, 2021. Ritch will move to Chairman of the board and continue to be an active contributor to growing the brand, with a focus on elevating sales and marketing initiatives.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Every Man Jack and the extremely talented team that's built such a great brand. There's tremendous growth in the Men's personal care category, and I'm excited for the opportunity to build on the momentum that Every Man Jack has had in bringing our customers products they need and love," said Gerry Chesser.

Gerry has spent over 25 years working in consumer products in various roles. He's currently joining us from Unilever as the Group CEO of the US Health and Wellbeing Division, comprised of OLLY, Smarty Pants Vitamins, Liquid IV and Welly Health. Gerry was also the CEO, and previously COO, at OLLY from its founding to the sale to Unilever.

"Gerry brings a unique combination of successful experiences working in both world class, global companies and entrepreneurial, founder-led businesses," said RJ David, a Principal at the Carlyle Group.

Before joining OLLY, Gerry worked at OWN Products and held COO and CEO roles, as well as Method Products, working as the VP of Operations. Early in his career, Gerry held various operating roles at Clorox and Nestle USA.

"I can't think of a better person to take on the role of CEO than Gerry – his achievements are super impressive and he is the perfect candidate to lead this brand and company through our next phase of growth." said Ritch Viola.

Gerry currently resides in Marin County with his partner, Alexia, and their two children, Jag and Maleah, and their Labrador, Deacon. He's a graduate of Wake Forest University.

EVERY MAN JACK is a leader in the natural men's grooming space in the United States, with a presence across major national retailers like Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Amazon. Born in San Francisco, the company is headquartered in sunny Corte Madera, just north of the Golden Gate bridge. We've experienced significant growth over the past several years and continue to add top talent to our growing roster.

