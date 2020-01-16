"Every Person Deserves the Chance to Live a Healthy and Productive Life" -- 2020 BUTTON Healthcare Cross-Border Partnering Summit -- From Globe to Asia

BUTTON's summit has received high attention from life sciences related companies and institutions from the United States, Europe and Asia. Forty-three speakers shared the opportunities, challenges, models and solutions of cross-border business in the healthcare industry with more than 1,100 audiences at the site. The speakers during the day (in no particular order) include but not limit to the key representatives of BUTTON (Ms. Lijun Li, Chairwoman; Mr. Shutian Liu, CEO of BUTTON Healthcare Fund), the representative of US Life Science Industry Association (Mr. Joseph Panetta, President and CEO of BIOCOM), the head of the top academic institution in the United States (Mr. Robert Tjian, Member of National Academy of Sciences of US, Former President of Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Professor of University of California Berkeley), the representatives of Chinese listed companies (Mr. Qingxi Wang, Executive Director of CSPC; Mr. Yongwei Zhang, CEO of BGI Americas and Group VP of BGI; Mr. Xue Wu from China Mobile (US)), the representative of Nordic-Swedish Biotech Industry Association (Ms. Helena Strigård, CEO of SwedenBIO), officials of US Government (Michael Salgaller, Director of Innovation Development and Marketing Unit, National Institutes of Health), the senior executive of Israeli life science enterprise (Mr. Barak Singer, CEO of listed company Trendlines Group), the attorney partner of top American law firm (Mr. Alan Seem, Partner of Jones Day), the partner of top American Venture Capital Company (Mr. James, Managing Partner of KPCB China).

BUTTON's summit consisted of 4 keynote speeches, 6 panel discussions, 2 fireside chats, and "1-on-1" talk, covering topics such as cross-border regulations, supervision, innovation, investment, corporate management and other aspects, summarizing the life science development context and successful experience of the United States, Europe and Asia, focusing on exploring new models and new methods for China to cooperate with the world in the field of life science and technology under the new global situation.

Mr. Shutian Liu, Founding Partner of BUTTON, emphasized the significance of the summit on behalf of BUTTON, the summit organizer: "BUTTON was founded in 2015 in Silicon Valley with the belief that 'Every Person Deserves the Chance to Live a Healthy and Productive Life'. Since established, BUTTON has been committed to make novel, better high-tech medical technologies accessible to a wider population. BUTTON hope through this summit, we can help companies and institutions in the global life sciences field to find solutions of cross-border cooperation, and find the best partners."

