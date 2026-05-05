Every Sales Conversation Starts Here: Datassential Introduces Sales Strategy Builder

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales teams don't struggle because they lack information - they struggle because they lack the right signal at the right moment. Datassential is addressing that challenge with the launch of Sales Strategy Builder, a new capability that delivers clear, targeted, and immediately actionable strategies for every operator conversation.

In today's environment, showing up informed isn't enough. The sellers who win are the ones who show up with a clear point of view, grounded in insight, tailored to the operator, and ready to deliver value. Sales Strategy Builder was built to make that level of preparation not just possible, but consistent. With this launch, Datassential continues to evolve into what its customers already rely on it to be: the most trusted partner for sales intelligence in food and beverage.

"Most tools stop at insight. We built Sales Strategy Builder to go further - giving sales teams a clear point of view on how to win before they ever reach out," said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. "Because in today's environment, it's not enough to have information - you have to know how to apply it in a way that actually moves the conversation forward."

At its core, Sales Strategy Builder removes the friction from sales preparation. Reps can instantly move from identifying an operator to walking into the conversation with a fully formed strategy - complete with relevant talking points, selling angles, and discovery questions. With downloadable, customized radius reports, reps are equipped to leave behind something of real value - reinforcing credibility and extending the conversation beyond the first meeting.

What sets Sales Strategy Builder apart is how deeply personalized each strategy becomes. In addition to being tailored to both the operator and the rep's company, outputs are customized to what the rep is selling and their preferred sales story. For example, a seller might prompt:

"I'm selling pre-marinated chicken wings"

"Help me position our premium, small batch of cocktail mixers"

"I offer a reservation management system that helps reduce no-shows"

Each output reflects both the operator and the seller's unique product and priorities, making every strategy relevant and usable. Sales Strategy Builder is designed to meet sellers where they are and elevate how they prepare:

Grounded in Datassential's proprietary operator intelligence

Structured for speed and clarity, with a snapshot view and deeper layers when needed

Tailored to the rep, the company, and the specific operator

Sellers move faster, conversations become sharper, and teams operate with a level of consistency that's difficult to achieve otherwise - whether it's a new rep building confidence or a seasoned seller refining their edge.

As part of the broader Datassential One platform, Sales Strategy Builder connects seamlessly with presentation-ready visuals and AI-generated concept imagery, giving sales teams everything they need from first outreach to final pitch.

Sales Strategy Builder is now available to Datassential customers across North America. For more information, visit Datassential.com

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

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SOURCE Datassential