GEELONG, Australia, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inquisitive couples who are "eager to try, but simply too shy" can now view items such as bondage cages, as well as whips and chains in the comfort of their own home, thanks to a new Augmented Reality Platform.

Using just a smartphone app, curious couples can select intimate items, which are then "virtually" displayed in the actual home. The result is a visualization that is realistic in every detail – users can even walk around the item to see it from all viewpoints or check whether it will fit in with the current décor.

Augmented Reality objects. Bondage Mask, Sex Swing, Bondage Cage, Whipping Board Every Single Sex Toy in Third Aurora’s Augmented Reality Platform

The company behind the augmented reality platform, Third Aurora, firmly believes that technology such as augmented reality will play a huge role in not only sex-toy sales, but many other industries as well. Dave Chaffey, one of the co-founders of the company, acknowledges that the platform will provide a bit of a giggle for consumers at first. "Yes, there's certainly been a lot of people giving it a go and some office banter about all the bits and pieces you can see. We're expecting that at the start. But once the initial laughter dies down, watch this become a serious channel for commerce."

"Think about it for a second," says Chaffey, "If you're a coy couple looking to purchase bondage equipment, where do you start? You can look online but photographs don't give you the true picture. You really need to view it in a three-dimensional setting you know well, to see if it's going to match the bed suite."

The platform, aptly titled EverySingle Sex Toy is a proof-of-concept development by the Third Aurora team as part of their aggressive move to progress Augmented-Reality Commerce. "We're making technology accessible," Dave explains further. "Creating purpose-built app platforms, for specific needs, which are easily available and simple to use. We see tremendous opportunity in the next five years to catch a significant market share."

Smirks and giggles aside, Chaffey has a point. The simplicity of the platform allows anyone with a mobile phone to visualize a three-dimensional object, sitting perfectly in place, in your own home. In this particular case, that's displaying bondage cages, whips and chains – perhaps all very low brow – but there's tremendous value wrapped up in the idea.

This same technology is being rolled out by Third Aurora for use across a number of industries – displaying new homes, garages, heaters, and air-conditioning. The productive company has already developed a dozen industry-specific platforms since their inception in January 2019.

"Absolutely no doubt about it, for a certain percentage of the population, this will be a new platform for commerce, particularly when the size of the item and it's exact position matters," Chaffey continues. "We believe that smartphone augmented reality will play a part in two to four percent of sales, across all industries, within five years. Its currently an untapped field."

With that in mind, it's a spicy, if not a little unconventional, future for sex-toy commerce.

For more information, including publishable images please visit https://thirdaurora.com/augmented-reality-adult-industry

About Third Aurora

Launched in January 2019, Third Aurora is a tech startup built on track record of innovation, resourcefulness and entrepreneurship - harnessing new technology to create solutions that impact, globally.

The three partners – Matt Hallberg, Luke Chaffey, and Dave Chaffey are recognised specialists in their respective fields of augmented reality, software development, and digital marketing strategy.

And in the true spirit of collaboration, the three are building a future together, even though Matt and the Chaffeys have never actually met face to face. Matt Hallberg lives in Pittsburgh, USA. The Chaffeys reside in Geelong, Australia.

Third Aurora has offices in Pittsburgh & Geelong, obviously.

