"EVERY TUESDAY IS FAT TUESDAY" AS WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX CELEBRATES MARDI GRAS SEASON WITH A LIMITED-TIME IRRESISTIBLE $5 MENU

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Mardi Gras and Carnival Season approaches, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is launching a nationwide celebration, bringing the enchantment of the Louisiana Carnival Season across America. With the mantra "Every Tuesday is Fat Tuesday" and the rallying cry of "Mardi On," Walk-On's is THE destination for extraordinary carnival celebrations paired with an unparalleled scratch-made dining experience.

"Mardi On" at Walk-On's this Carnival Season.
Every Tuesday through February 13, Walk-On's guests can savor the flavors of Louisiana at unbeatable prices. The limited-time $5 menu features an array of Mardi Gras delights, including Beignet Bites served NOLA style (coated in powdered sugar and shaken in a paper bag), cups of Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme® doughnuts, mouthwatering Louisiana Kick Wings (5), and a 16 oz Death Valley signature cocktail containing Svedka vodka, Don Q Cristal rum, triple sec, Razzmatazz, orange juice, and pineapple juice.

"Cities across the country are about to experience Mardi Gras like never before as we bring the heritage and spirit of Carnival Season to life in our restaurants. Walk-On's is not just a restaurant; it's an experience, and we are here to make every Tuesday feel like Fat Tuesday until the parade season ends!" said Chris Dawson, CEO of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

From the lively ambiance to the delectable menu offerings, Walk-On's is committed to delivering an authentic Mardi Gras experience at every location. Join us at the Walk-On's nearest to you as we embrace the magic of Carnival Season. Whether you're a long-time fan of Mardi Gras or experiencing the festivities for the first time, Walk-On's is the place to be. Indulge in the flavors of Louisiana, soak in the festive atmosphere, and celebrate like never before!

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux 
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, right in LSU's backyard. With a winning culture inspired by the grit, hustle, and true spirit of a college walk-on, the brand has become a beloved destination for sports enthusiasts, families, and friends to celebrate any occasion. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes including hand-patted burgers, sandwiches, seafood, and Louisiana favorites, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. Walk-On's, grounded in genuine Louisiana hospitality, ensures that guests feel right at home the moment they step into the restaurant. Entering its 20th year with nearly 100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees, as well as franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux or to get more information on becoming a franchisee, please visit walk-ons.com.

