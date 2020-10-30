Every TV or Monitor Can Be a Telehealth Station on a Big Screen

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As telehealth becomes part of the new normal, Nautilus Medical Technologies has just announced the first all-in-one set top telehealth system to work with any existing TV or monitor. Whether at home, hospital, or office, an existing television or monitor can become a telehealth station with Nautilus Medical's TeleRay Peak or Summit models. Telehealth is quickly becoming the standard of care in the US as clinical telehealth visits skyrocket over 400% in 2020 alone. The fastest growth is among the age group 50-80, moving from 4% to over 30% of consultations during COVID.

TeleRay Peak all-in-one telehealth and teleconference system for any TV or monitor. Software and cables included. Available on Amazon. TeleRay Summit all-in-one telehealth and teleconference system for any TV or monitor. Zoom and pan capability. Software and cables included. Available on Amazon.

The TeleRay systems are self-contained units with only a power plug and video connection to the TV or monitor. Once connected to the internet, the user may conduct a telehealth visit with their provider on the TeleRay network or other telehealth providers. Cody Neville, CTO of Nautilus Medical, said "This is a game changer for people who do not have, or want, to set up a computer or other device for telehealth. Using the screens already in homes, hospitals and limitless other care sites provides total convenience and safety during the pandemic." Mr. Neville explained a feature called 'Auto Answer' that allows a provider to call a room or patient and appear on the screen without the patient having to do anything.

As telehealth continues to grow at a rapid pace, technologies that provide ease of access will be critical to success in treating patients virtually. More than 80% of primary care visits do not require physical contact. There are many applications for these set top systems which have capabilities beyond face to face consultation. TeleRay embeds software on the units to perform functions such as call answering, voice command, zoom, pan, add a friend or family member to a call, and more. Timothy Kelley, CEO of Nautilus Medical, said "We build software and integrations to solve real-world problems. These units will provide access to many homes and care site rooms that could not be achieved previously due to the quality of sound, picture clarity, and ease of set up." He added "We are proud of our team for delivering such a valuable system for a low price with such great technology."

TeleRay Summit and Peak systems are available on Amazon, TeleRay.com and directly from Nautilus Medical Technologies. Pricing ranges from $495 to $795 for a limited time.

About Nautilus Medical: Nautilus Medical is a technology leader with the only telehealth platform with the management and distribution of medical images, and patient information. Nautilus offers the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images and reports, all while still seeing each other including family members or specialists, on a multi-person call. Nautilus is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced software on the market with multiple filed patents. With more than 1000 sites and 3000 users, along with 33 of the top 50 medical centers, including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. Nautilus has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries.

