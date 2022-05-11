Every Vegan Recipe Receives Grant to Advertise New Media Platform

Vegan food platform seeks to spread plant-based cuisine awareness globally

SARASOTA, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every Vegan Recipe, Inc., a privately-held startup headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, has received a financial grant from A Well-Fed World, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission to make a global shift towards plant-based foods, as they more efficiently use crops and natural resources to nourish people and cool the climate. Every Vegan Recipe is a food publishing company solely dedicated to vegan and plant-based cuisine, launching with an online platform covering nearly 100 dietary categories, allowing people to share their recipes and videos to a global audience.

A Well-Fed World Logo Every Vegan Recipe Logo

"I am so grateful for the relationship with A Well-Fed World, who has placed their trust in Every Vegan Recipe to help act as an educational tool for plant-based cuisine," says President and Founder Louisa Nicholson. "Because our platform will be translated into multiple languages, and encourages recipe submission from people all around the world, it represents an educational opportunity for a global impact. Thanks to A Well-Fed World, I can reach more people earlier to help guarantee a successful company launch and spread more awareness."

Since 2009, A Well-Fed World has provided 2,600+ grants totaling $11+ million dollars in 92 countries. A Well-Fed World's Sustainable Keys Global Grants empower groups and individuals in the U.S. and around the world by strengthening plant-based food and farming through direct service and advocacy.

The grant awarded will allow Every Vegan Recipe to advertise to reach more people during their launch waitlist campaign, which allows users to have first-access into the platform at launch before the general public. People can sign up to the waitlist at www.everyveganrecipe.com.

Interest in vegan and plant-based food is growing tremendously in the USA and globally. According to market research, market size was valued at $14.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026. There is no singular resource today people can turn to and easily find multiple choices of plant-based recipes. If a person wishes to find resources, they must spend hours of time going through multiple websites, social media apps, video sites, blogs, and more, to find a recipe. Failure to find recipes is leading to consumers buying manufactured products and/or failing a diet plan altogether. Every Vegan Recipe was founded as a means to provide a solution to these issues.

About Every Vegan Recipe

Every Vegan Recipe is a startup publishing company dedicated solely to vegan and plant-based cuisine. The platform will provide users the ability to find recipes within 100 vegan cuisine categories, share recipes to the community, interact with recipe creators, watch plant-based cuisine videos, learn from online cooking courses, and more. The software and media is currently under-development, with a launch date not firmly set. For more information, visit www.everyveganrecipe.com.

